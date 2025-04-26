Liverpool and Manchester United in dialogue with agent of Brazilian prodigy over summer switch: Reports

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Brazilian defender Wesley Franca this summer. According to football journalist Bryno Lemos, the two Premier League sides are prepared to commence talks with the Flamengo defender's agent, who is expected to fly to England soon.

Lemos wrote on social media (via Tribal Football):

"About Wesley. As previously anticipated, the player is being coveted by Liverpool and Manchester United. His representatives travelled to England."

A versatile right-back, Wesley Franca joined Flamengo from Atlético Tubarão in January 2021. Since then, the 21-year-old has been one of the top fullbacks in Brazil. He has played 124 matches for Flamengo's senior team, bagging three goals and five assists.

Wesley also made his senior debut for Brazil during the recent international break. He played as a substitute against Colombia and was named in the starting XI during the 4-1 loss to Argentina. Liverpool are keen to sign the 21-year-old as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been linked with Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim thinks Wesley Franca can pair with Patrick Dorgu in the defense. According to the aforementioned report, Flamengo are expected to sell the 21-year-old defender for £25 to £30 million.

Ruben Amorim confident about players wanting to join Manchester United

Liam Delap is believed to be one of Manchester United's targets

Ruben Amorim has claimed that footballers want to join Manchester United despite the club's recent performances. The Red Devils are 14th in the Premier League table and are heading towards their second-worst finish since 1973-74.

United have been heavily linked with Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap and are also said to be interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha. Additionally, the Red Devils need to win the UEFA Europa League to secure a Champions League spot next season.

However, head coach Ruben Amorim is convinced that despite the club's recent form and performance, Old Trafford is still an attractive proposition for any player. The former Sporting CP head coach said (via BBC Sport):

"It's Manchester United. Every player wants to play for Manchester United. If you look at our club in the moment, with all the problems, including changing coach, it looks a little bit of problem. But we have a clear idea and that's the easiest part to explain for a player."

Amorin joined United as the head coach in November last year, after Dutch manager Erik ten Hag was sacked.

