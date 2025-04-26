  • home icon
  • Football
  • Liverpool and Manchester United in dialogue with agent of Brazilian prodigy over summer switch: Reports

Liverpool and Manchester United in dialogue with agent of Brazilian prodigy over summer switch: Reports

By Shashank
Modified Apr 26, 2025 13:05 GMT
Arne Slot and Ruben Amorim
Arne Slot and Ruben Amorim

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Brazilian defender Wesley Franca this summer. According to football journalist Bryno Lemos, the two Premier League sides are prepared to commence talks with the Flamengo defender's agent, who is expected to fly to England soon.

Ad

Lemos wrote on social media (via Tribal Football):

"About Wesley. As previously anticipated, the player is being coveted by Liverpool and Manchester United. His representatives travelled to England."

A versatile right-back, Wesley Franca joined Flamengo from Atlético Tubarão in January 2021. Since then, the 21-year-old has been one of the top fullbacks in Brazil. He has played 124 matches for Flamengo's senior team, bagging three goals and five assists.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Wesley also made his senior debut for Brazil during the recent international break. He played as a substitute against Colombia and was named in the starting XI during the 4-1 loss to Argentina. Liverpool are keen to sign the 21-year-old as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been linked with Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim thinks Wesley Franca can pair with Patrick Dorgu in the defense. According to the aforementioned report, Flamengo are expected to sell the 21-year-old defender for £25 to £30 million.

Ad

Ruben Amorim confident about players wanting to join Manchester United

Liam Delap is believed to be one of Manchester United&#039;s targets
Liam Delap is believed to be one of Manchester United's targets

Ruben Amorim has claimed that footballers want to join Manchester United despite the club's recent performances. The Red Devils are 14th in the Premier League table and are heading towards their second-worst finish since 1973-74.

Ad

United have been heavily linked with Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap and are also said to be interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha. Additionally, the Red Devils need to win the UEFA Europa League to secure a Champions League spot next season.

However, head coach Ruben Amorim is convinced that despite the club's recent form and performance, Old Trafford is still an attractive proposition for any player. The former Sporting CP head coach said (via BBC Sport):

Ad
"It's Manchester United. Every player wants to play for Manchester United. If you look at our club in the moment, with all the problems, including changing coach, it looks a little bit of problem. But we have a clear idea and that's the easiest part to explain for a player."

Amorin joined United as the head coach in November last year, after Dutch manager Erik ten Hag was sacked.

About the author
Shashank

Shashank

Twitter icon

Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.

Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.

He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications