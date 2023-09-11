Liverpool and Manchester United could face competition from Barcelona for Spain attacker - Reports

According to Fichajes, Liverpool and Manchester United could face competition from Barcelona in their pursuit of Nico Williams. The Spaniard currently plays for Atheltic Bilbao and is touted as one of the best young attackers in Spanish football.

The 21-year-old has been in red hot form for Bilbao this season, racking up four assists in as many matches for the La Liga side this term. He is contracted with the club until the end of the 2023-24 season and has an estimated market value of €30 million.

Williams is on Liverpool's radar as they are keen on bolstering their attacking ranks, with Mohamed Salah heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. Despite Ittihad not being able to complete a move this summer, the Jeddah-based side could come back for the Egyptian next summer.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are reportedly keen on signing an immediate replacement for Antony amidst controversies surrounding the player. The Brazilian has decided to be on leave after mutual discussion with the club.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are also keen on roping in Nico Williams. The club parted ways with the likes of Ansu Fati (loan), Ez Abde, and Ousmane Dembele in the summer. While they have brought in Joao Felix on loan, more incoming signings could be on the cards.

Joao Felix turned down Manchester United and Liverpool to join Barcelona - Reports

According to a report from Football Espana, Joao Felix turned down the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool to join Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Felix completed a loan move to the Catalan club as he had no future at Atletico Madrid. Felix fell out with Los Rojiblancos' manager Diego Simeone, meaning his game time at the club was shortened.

The Portuguese has now joined Barca and could play a key role for Xavi's side. Felix's talent has been well touted in the European market. Whether he can relaize his potential at the Catalan club remains to be seen.