Liverpool and Manchester United interested in signing ex-Barcelona star valued at €40m: Reports

Liverpool and Manchester United are among several clubs interested in signing former Barcelona centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo.

As per L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News), Newcastle United, Juventus and Napoli are also after the OGC Nice centre-back's signature. He was on Barcelona's books for two and a half years and was loaned out thrice.

Todibo permanently left the Catalan giants in the summer of 2021 when he sealed a move to Nice. He has been one of their most dependable players this season, making 42 appearances across competitions.

The Frenchman will still have four years left on his contract with the French club at the end of the season. Manchester United and Liverpool, meanwhile, have earmarked him to strengthen their rearguard.

The Red Devils have Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as their first-choice centre-backs. But it remains to be seen how long, if at all, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will be content with playing as backup defenders.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could do with Todibo's addition considering Joe Gomez and Joel Matip's misfortune with injuries in recent years. Nice are reportedly hoping for €40 million in exchange for the 23-year-old but they could settle for a fee of around €30 million.

Rivaldo warns Liverpool star over Barcelona transfer

Roberto Firmino is set to leave Anfield as a free agent at the end of the season. Amid this, MARCA have claimed that he has offered himself to Barcelona on a free transfer this summer.

Brazilian great Rivaldo, however, believes Firmino should be careful about a move to the Catalonian giants. The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner wrote in his Betfair column:

"I think he should first find out what his role in the team would be. Xavi always plays with one centre forward - Robert Lewandowski - and the arrival of the Firmino could suggest a change of strategy, but will most likely mean that he would be a bench player who would play only a few minutes."

The former Barcelona forward added:

"That's why I think he should weigh up his decision, not least because he's leaving Liverpool because he's lost his leading role within a club. That does not take away the beautiful history he has written.

He concluded:

"No doubt playing at Barcelona is a dream come true, but at this late stage of his career, he might need to look for another club that gives him greater assurances of playing more minutes..."

Firmino will leave Liverpool this summer after eight years at the club. The 31-year-old has won every major trophy in club football during that time.

