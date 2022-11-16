Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid keeping tabs on 20-year-old attacker who could dazzle at 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports 

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid are all keeping tabs on young Spanish winger Nico Williams, per Fichajes. Williams' next assignment will be the the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Williams, 20, is currently playing for Athletic Bilbao and has been earning plaudits for his speed, pace and goal contributions.

The Bilbao attacker has managed four goals and as many assists in 15 appearances across competitions.

He was named in Spain's 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup, with manager Luis Enrique lauding his talent.

The Spain boss said (via Sports Brief):

“He’s playing more often with Athletic [Bilbao] now. He’s progressing wonderfully. I like him enormously. We’ve had him in the junior squad and have been following him for a long time."

Nico Williams with Spain

Interest in Williams is intensifying, with Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid weighing up a move for the Spanish youngster next summer.

The forward's current contract at San Mames expires in 2024, and Transfermarkt values him at €25 million.

That fee may rise with three of Europe's heavyweights keeping tabs on the winger.

Liverpool are perhaps looking for a new winger to add more competition to their already incredible list of attackers.

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota are all options for Jurgen Klopp.

Unfortunately, Jota (calf) and Dias (knee) suffered injuries this term, coinciding with Klopp's side falling to sixth place in the league.

Meanwhile, United added a new winger to their squad in the summer when they signed Brazilian forward Antony from Ajax for €95 million.

However, a lack of goals has been a problem for the Red Devils, who sit fifth in the league but have scored just 20 goals.

Finally, Real Madrid boast what many deem to be one of the most impressive front three in European football.

Karim Benzema leads the Los Blancos' attack, partnered by Brazilian wingers Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

Perhaps Carlo Ancelotti will want to provide more competition for the Brazilian duo after them slipping to second place in La Liga table.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane expects England to win their FIFA World Cup group

The former Manchester United skipper expects England to advance to the last 16

England head to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as one of the favorites to win the tournament.

The Three Lions are in Group B, and will kick off their campaign against Iran on 21 November.

They will then face the USA on 25 November and Wales on 29 November.

Manchester United icon Keane believes Gareth Southgate's side will top their FIFA World Cup group, while Wales may also progress if Gareth Bale hits form.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

“England are topping their group, 100%. They have a derby against Wales, but England will just have too much firepower. If Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale turn up, which they have before in major tournaments, they’ll have a great chance of getting through."

