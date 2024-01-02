Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid locked in transfer battle to sign midfield prodigy with £8m price tag: Reports

European giants Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester United are reportedly in pursuit of talented Argentine youngster Federico Redondo. The young defensive midfielder is attracting interest from multiple sides as his time at Argentinos Juniors is nearing its end.

Argentina youth international Redondo has been a revelation in the past 12 months, having emerged as a regular at his club. He is regarded as one of the finest young players in his position in the world due to his maturity and quality.

Federico, son of Real Madrid great Fernando Redondo, is wanted by the Spanish giants as well as multiple leading Premier League sides, as per TEAMTalk. The Argentina U-20 star is in the final months of his contract with Argentinos Juniors and could be available for a transfer for just £8 million.

Liverpool are carrying out wholesale changes in their squad, especially in the midfield positions. They targeted a young defensive midfielder in the summer but failed to land any, and Redondo will be a quality addition to their squad.

Manchester United are also interested in signing the youngster as they look for a replacement for the aging Casemiro. The Red Devils don't have the financial muscle to spend heavily in this window, and Redondo will be within their reach financially.

Federico Redondo was an integral part of the Argentina team that competed at the FIFA U-20 World Cup earlier in the year. The young midfielder has been likened to Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets due to his slender frame and unique skillset.

Redondo featured 42 times for his club in 2023, scoring two goals and assisting two more. The youngster can move for free in the summer but is likely to be signed by one of these European sides.

Liverpool, Real Madrid flying, Manchester United struggling this season

Traditionally, Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester United are among the biggest teams in Europe in terms of followership and achievements. In recent years, however, one of the trio has been left behind while the others have thrived.

This season, Liverpool are top of the Premier League standings with half of the season completed, with Real Madrid also leading La Liga. Manchester United, on the other hand, are seventh, 14 points behind the Reds.

The Merseysiders and Los Blancos are in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League and Champions League, respectively. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are out of Europe, having finished at the bottom of their Champions League group.

Both teams are ahead of Manchester United in their respective projects, and hence, young players might prefer either of them over the Old Trafford outfit.