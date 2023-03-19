Liverpool and Manchester United set to battle for highly-rated 20-year-old goalkeeper - Reports

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Verbruggen has garnered interest from multiple clubs following his performances for Anderlecht this season. The 20-year-old has kept seven clean sheets in 24 senior appearances for the Belgian side.

As per HLN, Burnley made an attempt to sign Verbruggen last summer with manager Vincent Kompany hoping to work with the youngster. Anderlecht, however, stood firm and rejected any advances for the keeper.

Burnley also registered their interest in January this year but were again rejected.

While the Belgian club reportedly want to keep him for at least another year, Manchester United and Liverpool are said to be interested in signing him.

Verbruggen is a good shot-stopper and is also good with his feet, an increasingly attractive requirement for modern goalkeepers. Speaking about the youngster, Anderlecht captain Jan Vertonghen said:

“For me, Verbruggen has the potential to become one of the best goalkeepers in Europe. If you see where he is now at 20. We are also very close, we are practically neighbors in Antwerp. I have rarely seen such a personality at that age. Modest, but very driven and ambitious. If I'm a top European club and I have the money to spend, I wouldn't hesitate."

Anderlecht will demand around €10 million for Verbgrubben, who they signed for €300,000 from N.A.C Breda in 2020.

Speaking recently about his future at the Belgian club amidst interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, the Dutch goalkeeper said:

“Will I still play here next season? That is a very direct question. You know, I'm really not into that yet. June is still so far away, dude . I want to keep performing with Anderlecht first and then we'll see. I am happy and well surrounded at this club.”

Manchester United and Liverpool could look to sign a goalkeeper in the summer

Manchester United are reportedly looking to find a succession plan for David de Gea and have been linked with a number of goalkeepers.

The Spaniard is a club legend and has put in immense performances over the years. He has kept the highest number of clean sheets for United, with 183 in 528 appearances.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could reportedly see Caoimhin Kelleher depart in the summer in search of regular playing time. This could lead to them looking to sign someone like Verbgrubben as a backup for Alisson Becker.

Poll : 0 votes