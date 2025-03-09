Liverpool and Manchester United told to pay over £40 million to sign Premier League defender: Reports

Liverpool and Manchester United have reportedly been informed to pay over £40 million to rope in Fulham star Antonee Robinson this summer.

Robinson, 27, is currently relishing a great campaign for Fulham, helping them remain in the race for an European spot in the Premier League. He has started 27 of his 28 league appearances, registering 10 assists in the process.

Now, according to Football Insider, Robinson has attracted interest from both Liverpool and Manchester United of late. However, Fulham are only set to accept offers of over £40 million for their player, who is also being monitored by foreign clubs.

Should Robinson secure a move to Liverpool, he would emerge as a vital starter for them. He would likely replace Andrew Robertson as their first-choice starter and force Kostas Tsimikas to be sold in the summer.

On the other hand, Robinson could prove to be an excellent signing for Manchester United. He would start as the Red Devils' left wing-back and mentor Patrick Dorgu as well.

Ex-Manchester United star Dwight Yorke urges former team to launch move for Liverpool ace

During a recent chat with betting website Casino Beats, ex-Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke backed the Red Devils to sign Darwin Nunez. He said:

"I would be brave, and take a look at Darwin Nunez, if Liverpool make him available. He's got a little roughness around the edges. Manchester United need somebody up there who can be the top man. They're missing a player who's got that belief and confidence... who's got that swagger to be the main man at United."

Opening up on why Nunez could be a good signing for United, he added:

"I would take a punt on that guy. He's still 25. He's got a physical presence not too many people have. Jhon Duran, who I told them to go get, never happened. He's gone to Saudi Arabia. You're not going to get Alexander Isak. The transfer market is a game of chess. Moves open up opportunities. Nunez could be on the market if the Reds look to bring in a forward this summer."

Nunez, who was reportedly linked Al-Hilal earlier this year, has struggled to impress under Reds head coach Arne Slot. He has scored seven goals and registered six assists in 38 total games for his side this term, picking up eight yellow cards.

The 25-year-old Uruguayan has a contract until June 2028 at Liverpool.

