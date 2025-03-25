Liverpool midfielder ready to take pay-cut to seal transfer away from Anfield amid interest from Bundesliga: Reports

According to German outlet BILD, Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo is open to taking a wage cut to leave the English giants and join Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt this summer. The Japan international joined the Reds in the summer of 2023 from VfB Stuttgart for a reported €20 million and is contracted to them until 2027.

Endo has since played 3500 minutes across 69 games and helped the English giants to the League Cup last season. The 32-year-old has now been linked with a return to Germany after his stint with the Premier League giants, which has seen him struggle to secure consistent minutes.

Endo has particularly struggled to find game time under new Liverpool manager Arne Slot, playing just 758 minutes across 26 matches since the Dutch Manager replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer. The midfielder will be keen to get regular game-time and could be one of the first names out of the club in the summer.

Endo has played 68 matches for his country, bagging four goals for the Asian nation. The midfielder will be keen to make the Japan squad for the 2026 World Cup in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada.

Liverpool manager sends warning to team ahead of the final stretch of the Premier League title race

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has warned his team that they cannot get complacent in the Premier League title race as the season draws to a close. The Reds sit atop the English table with a 12-point advantage over Arsenal with nine games left.

In a book detailing his career so far, Slot urged his team to secure the league title, writing (via FotMob):

"I know how it works. If you don't pick up trophies as a manager or as a player, it can haunt you for decades. Of course, I want to win as many games as possible - but I also want to stay in the memory of people. That is a trophy in itself, in my opinion."

Arne Slot joined Liverpool in the summer of 2024, replacing iconic club manager Jurgen Klopp. The former Feyenoord manager has overseen 47 games in charge of the Red, averaging 2.32 points per game. He is contracted to the Merseyside club until the summer of 2027.

