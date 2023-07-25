Liverpool midfielder's transfer to Saudi Arabia in jeopardy as he prepares to rejoin training: Reports

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho's potential move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad has reportedly hit a minor roadblock.

As per The Athletic's journalist David Ornstein, all parties concerned are confident of the deal materializing. However, the transfer has hit a minor roadblock and the reason is believed to be Fabinho's dogs. Saudi Arabia have banned the breed of dogs owned by the Brazilian midfielder.

The Reds will receive a £40 million transfer fee for Fabinho, with the transfer expected to be completed during the ongoing transfer window after the short delay.

In the meantime, the Brazil international will rejoin the Liverpool squad in their pre-season preparations. He was left out of the squad that trained in Germany but they have now returned to the UK. Fabinho will return to the AXA Training Centre and take part in the pre-season preparations until his move is finalized.

Fabinho, 29, joined the Reds from AS Monaco in 2018. He has since made 219 appearances and also scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists. The Brazilian has won one UEFA Champions League trophy and one Premier League title, among other honors.

He is now set to leave Liverpool along with club captain Jordan Henderson, who will join Al-Ettifaq this summer. The Englishman will receive a massive £700,000 per week in wages and the Reds will receive a £12 million transfer fee.

Romeo Lavia agrees on personal terms with Liverpool for a summer transfer

Liverpool have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer but need to strengthen their midfield further. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are likely on their way out while Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have already departed.

The Reds have identified multiple transfer options, with Southampton's Romeo Lavia being high on the list. As per journalist Sacha Tavolieri (via Daily Express), the Belgian midfielder has agreed on personal terms with the Merseysiders.

Liverpool are also looking to make a £35 million offer for the 19-year-old, which is £15 million less than Southampton's asking price. With the Reds currently the only club showing serious interest in Lavia, the Saints might be willing to reduce their asking price.

Lavia joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer and made 34 appearances across competitions. Despite the club getting relegated, the Belgian was able to impress with his performances, registering one goal and one assist.

The Merseysiders, though, have also been linked with Ryan Gravenberch, Cheick Doucoure and Soyfan Ambrabat.