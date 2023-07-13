Liverpool midfielder subject of shock £40m bid from Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad: Reports

Liverpool are set to receive an offer worth £40 million for Fabinho from Saudi Pro League giants Al Ittihad, according to The Athletic.

Al Ittihad have stepped up their interest in Fabinho after signing Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Jota. They are tipped to approach the Reds with a formal offer worth £40 million for the defensive midfielder shortly. A decision regarding the matter is expected to be taken quickly, as per the report.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will allow their first-choice defensive midfielder to leave without a replacement. According to the aforementioned source, Southampton's Romeo Lavia is among the players under consideration at Anfield in the event that Fabinho leaves.

The Merseyside-based club are under no pressure to sell Fabinho, 29, as he's contracted to them till 2026. However, they now have a decision to make about the midfielder in the face of a £40 million offer. It's worth noting that the Premier League giants paid AS Monaco only £4 million more to secure his services five years ago.

Fabinho showed signs of decline last season as he struggled to replicate his usual standards. Jurgen Klopp's side will thus consider whether it's the right time to cash in on the former Monaco star. Selling the Brazilian for £40 million would allow the Reds to fund their pursuit of 19-year-old Lavia, who is valued at £50 million by Southampton.

Al Ittihad's interest in Fabinho comes to light amidst talk of Al Ettifaq's desire to bring Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia. The Athletic recently reported that the England international is open to a reunion with former teammate Steven Gerrard, who recently took the reins at the Dammam-based club.

How has Al Ittihad target Fabinho fared for Liverpool?

Fabinho has been a key player for Liverpool since joining them from AS Monaco in 2018. He quickly established himself as a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp, providing the Reds' backline with ample protection. The midfielder has made 219 appearances across competitions for the club, bagging 11 goals and 10 assists.

The Brazilian has undoubtedly been integral to the Anfield outfit's success in recent years. He has helped the team win every major trophy available to them, including the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League. It's worth noting that his contributions to the club earned him a new five-year deal in 2021.

Fabinho has notably linked with the rest of his Liverpool teammates for training ahead of the 2023-24 season. However, a tempting £40 million offer from Al Ittihad is set to put his future at Anfield in doubt. The Saudi Pro League giants are managed by former Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

