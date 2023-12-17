Liverpool monitoring 21-year-old defender who is open to a new challenge – Reports

Liverpool are allegedly keeping close tabs on Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie, who is said to be keen to secure a permanent move away from his team soon.

The Reds, who recently dished out close to £145 million on four midfielders, opted not to strengthen their defensive depth ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. They were linked with a host of centre-backs over the summer, including Levi Colwill, Goncalo Inacio and Hincapie too.

Taking to X, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg suggested that Hincapie is interested in leaving Bayer Leverkusen due to a lack of game time this season. He wrote:

"Piero Hincapie, open for a new challenge in winter as he wants to play regularly. He's not happy as a substitute. But: Leverkusen appreciates him & wants to keep him as [Edmond] Tapsoba & [Odilon] Kossounou will join the Africa Cup [of Nations next January]."

Hincapie, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2027, has dropped down in Leverkusen's pecking order this season. He has started two Bundesliga outings so far, making 15 overall appearances.

Revealing the Reds' interest in the Ecuadorian, Plettenberg concluded:

"The 21-year-old [left-footed centre-back] has many inquiries on the table. Talks took place. Liverpool are monitoring him but there is no offer; no concrete talks yet."

Should Hincapie join Jurgen Klopp's outfit in the upcoming winter transfer window, he would prove to be a fine signing. He would provide quality depth at centre-back and could also step in as a left-back.

Mark Lawrenson predicts scoreline of clash between Liverpool and Manchester United

In his column for UK-based online bookmaker Paddy Power, Liverpool great Mark Lawrenson predicted a 2-0 victory for the hosts in their match against Manchester United this Sunday. He wrote:

"We could speak 10,000 words about Manchester United every week. I have no idea what's going on there whatsoever. Bruno Fernandes is out, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw got injured during the week... God knows what shape they'll be in."

Backing the Anfield club to beat the Red Devils, Lawrenson concluded:

"I'll go for Liverpool but I think Manchester United will circle the wagons with five in midfield and one up front. Liverpool are close to full strength and they're in good form so good luck!"

The Reds, who have lost just one league clash this campaign, are atop the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 37 points from 16 games.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are seventh with 27 points from 16 outings. They have beaten the Reds just twice in last 11 meetings.