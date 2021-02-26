Liverpool monitoring Real Madrid superstar's situation - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly ready to pursue Real Madrid superstar Raphael Varane. The Frenchman has not yet made any indication that he is willing to extend his contract at Real Madrid, which expires in 2022.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is said to be a huge fan of the defender and is ready to begin negotiations with Real Madrid over a potential move in the summer.

According to OkDiario, Real Madrid are ready to listen to offers for Varane with Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG interested in the Frenchman's signature.

According to the report, Varane was ready to leave Real Madrid two seasons ago, but Zinedine Zidane's appointment helped convince the Frenchman to stay at the club.

Liverpool would greatly benefit from Varane's talents, as they have struggled with injuries to their centre-backs this season. If he does join Liverpool, the Frenchman could potentially form a formidable partnership with Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the team's defense.

Real Madrid have previously asked clubs to meet Varane's ridiculous €400 million release clause in order to secure the Frenchman's services. However, the Los Blancos are now ready to listen to all offers, given their current financial situation.

Liverpool could offer Real Madrid a lifeline

Raphael Varane has been a stalwart at the back for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid currently find themselves in a hole due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Los Blancos need to reduce their massive wage bill in the summer and will have to cut ties with a lot of the players in their squad.

Although letting Raphael Varane go will be a huge loss for Zinedine Zidane's side, it would be a wise decision to cash in on the defender instead of losing him on a free transfer next season.

Real Madrid are also currently in the process of trying to renew club captain Sergio Ramos' contract. The Spaniard will be a free agent at the end of the season and can begin negotiating with clubs over a move in the summer. Renewing the defender's contract would be made easier if Real Madrid can get Raphael Varane off their wage bill.

The Los Blancos are also in negotiations with David Alaba over a free transfer at the end of the season. The experienced Austrian defender could fit into Real Madrid's backline seamlessly if Raphael Varane does decide to leave.