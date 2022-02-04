Liverpool monitoring situation of Arsenal forward - Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Bukayo Saka’s situation at Arsenal and could make a move if the Gunners fail to secure Champions League football this season.

Saka signed a contract extension in 2020, so his current deal with the London club runs until July 2024.

As per ESPN’s Mark Ogden, Liverpool and Manchester City might test Arsenal’s resolve with a bid for Saka this summer.

The Gunners are still in contention to finish in the Premier League top four. However, they did not sign attacking reinforcements over the winter transfer window, and that decision might eventually cost them.

It would be a surprise if they make the top four considering the quality of teams around them in the league table.

Should they miss out on the top four, Arsenal may struggle to keep some of their best players, and Saka is certainly one of them.

The Gunners see Saka as one of their future stars, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. It remains to be seen if they will entertain any bids for him come the summer.

Romano revealed in the Here We Go Podcast last year:

“I want to talk about Bukayo Saka, because some clubs are starting to approach Bukayo Saka, to watch Saka as one of the best players in his position for the future.

“Some clubs, they are not making bids or anything, but they are asking about the contract and everything. Arsenal consider this player untouchable. He is a player for the present and the future, and Arsenal are planning on building on Saka for the future.”

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka will find Liverpool hard to turn down

Although Arsenal have a young and talented squad, they are nowhere close to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Gunners need to add more experience and depth to their squad to return to the top four. But will Saka stick around for the process?

The England attacker is one of the brightest young players in the Premier League and could be a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Should the Reds decide to move on from Salah, whose contract expires in July 2023, they will look to spend big money to sign a viable replacement.

Saka has shown enough potential in the last year and a half and could be the ideal replacement for Salah at Liverpool.

