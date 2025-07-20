Liverpool name transfer fee for sale of Harvey Elliott amid interest from rival PL side: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly set the transfer fee for the sale of star midfielder Harvey Elliott amid rumours linking him with a move to Aston Villa. According to reports, the Englishman is free to leave Anfield in this transfer window for around £40-50 million.

Ad

Elliott joined Liverpool from Fulham's Under-18 side for a reported €1.7 million fee in July 2019. After an impressive loan spell at Blackburn Rovers in the 2020-21 campaign, he became a regular member of the Reds' first team.

The 22-year-old has been impressive for the Merseysiders, racking up 15 goals and 20 assists in 147 appearances across all competitions. However, he failed to nail down a regular spot in the starting XI, with the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ryan Gravenberch being preferred over him.

Ad

Trending

Over the summer, Elliott enjoyed a stellar campaign for England at the UEFA Under-21 European Championship. Netting in every knockout round, he scored five goals in six games en route to winning the title and Player of the Tournament honours.

Despite his spectacular performances, Liverpool are willing to part ways with Elliott this summer. According to The Athletic, the Reds are looking for a fee of £40 million for their prized asset, with a buy-back clause inserted into his contract.

Ad

The report further claims that a flat fee of £50 million would be enough to convince the Reds to drop the buy-back clause. Villa are considered to be favourites for Elliott's signature. However, the Englishman's desire to play Champions League football could mean that he seeks a move outside of the Premier League.

Liverpool likely to move for Real Madrid forward to replace Luis Diaz - Reports

According to reports from L'Equipe (via Get French Football News), Liverpool are likely to make a move for Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo to replace Luis Diaz. The reports have emerged amid rumours linking the Colombian with a move away from Anfield.

Ad

Diaz enjoyed a stellar 2024-25 campaign for the Reds, racking up 17 goals and eight assists in 50 games across all competitions. His impressive displays caught the attention of multiple European giants, including Barcelona and Bayern Munich, who are set to go toe-to-toe for his signature.

On the other hand, Rodrygo seems to have fallen out of favour at Madrid under new coach Xabi Alonso. The 24-year-old has been relegated to the bench under the Spaniard and is believed to be seeking a move away from the Bernabeu.

L'Equipe claims that if Diaz were to leave Liverpool, Rodrygo would 'without a doubt' be the player that they sign as a replacement. However, a move for the Brazilian will not come cheap, with Real Madrid reportedly seeking over €100 million for their prized asset.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaryan Nagraj Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.



A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.



Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.



When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist. Know More