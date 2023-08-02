Liverpool named among potential suitors for Barcelona outcast: Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly among the potential suitors for Barcelona outcast Franck Kessie as doubts continue to grow over his future.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, the Reds are in the running for Kessie whose future at Camp Nou is in doubt. The Catalan giants are hoping to formulate the Ivorian midfielder's departure just a year after arriving at the club.

Liverpool are reportedly joined by fellow Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Kessie. However, Serie A heavyweights Juventus are the only team said to have made an official offer thus far.

Kessie joined Barcelona as a free agent last summer following the expiration of his contract with AC Milan. However, he was unable to cement a permanent starting role in Xavi's side last season.

The 26-year-old featured 43 times across competitions, scoring three goals and providing as many assists. However, he started just seven of 28 league games and failed to convince Xavi during his debut campaign.

Liverpool are in the market for new midfielders following the departures of Fabinho (Al Ittihad) and Jordan Henderson (Al Ettifaq). They have already lured Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to Anfield.

However, that midfield duo are viewed as more attacking options for Jurgen Klopp rather than defensive profiles. The Merseysiders will be eager to replace Fabinho with a similar profile and Kessie fits the bill. The Barca midfielder also boasts plenty of experience having enjoyed spells with Milan and Atalanta as well as the Blaugrana.

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara dreaming of a return to Barcelona

Thiago could depart Anfield this summer.

According to SPORT, Thiago Alcantara is dreaming of returning to his boyhood club Barcelona. The Spanish midfielder's contract with Liverpool expires next year but there are chances he leaves this summer.

Thiago is eyeing a return to Camp Nou if he does leave Anfield this summer. He experienced a difficult past season amid injury issues and a lack of a starting berth. The 32-year-old featured just 28 times across competitions, providing one assist.

Whether Thiago could be used in a deal that sees Kessie head in the opposite direction remains to be seen. The Spaniard could come in as a replacement for Sergio Busquets who left for Inter Miami earlier this summer.

The veteran midfielder started his career in Barcelona's La Masia academy. He then made the step up to the senior team and went on to make 100 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 20 assists. He won four La Liga titles during his time with the Catalan giants.