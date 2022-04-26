Liverpool News Roundup: Journalist claims Salah is 'relaxed' about his contract situation, on-loan defender says he wants to play regularly, and more - April 25, 2022

Liverpool host Villareal in a massive Champions League semi-final clash at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Reds have been in irresistible form of late, having won four of their last five games in all competitions.

Today's roundup features some transfer talk on Mohamed Salah and some tidbits from Neco Williams. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of April 25, 2022.

Alisson explains how Liverpool overcame Everton in the derby

Everton certainly didn’t make it easy for Liverpool in the derby on Sunday as they defended staunchly in the first half.

The Reds had to wait until the second half to register their first shot on target, which incidentally broke the deadlock at Anfield.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Enjoy every angle of his goal against Everton and the roar from the Kop, presented by Divock Origi absolutely loves the derby, doesn’t heEnjoy every angle of his goal against Everton and the roar from the Kop, presented by @Sonos Divock Origi absolutely loves the derby, doesn’t he 😍Enjoy every angle of his goal against Everton and the roar from the Kop, presented by @Sonos 🎥 https://t.co/gy8SWTTUyf

After the game, Alisson Becker explained that his side increased their intensity in the second half and attacked with more numbers in the box.

"In the first half, perhaps, we didn’t use our best weapons. Then, in the second half, we came in with more movement. With a more aggressive attitude, in a good way. With the ball, we made the necessary moves, we worked with crosses, a lot of people inside the box.

"It’s hard to defend there, even with ten men behind the ball line. It’s hard to defend yourself when the opposing team has that intensity. We managed to do that and we left here with the victory," Alisson said.

Neco Williams says he wants to play regularly

Neco Williams had a successful second half of the season on loan at Fulham, but the full-back is expected to return to Anfield in July.

The Welshman struggled for regular playing time at Liverpool and was loaned out to the Championship in January. He has since managed 13 appearances in the Championship and has progressed well in the division.

Williams revealed that he will return to Liverpool in the summer and wants to play more regularly.

He said:

"It’s been a great loan. But I’ll be going back to Liverpool in the summer, feeling like a more mature player and definitely an improved player. Right now, I just want to play football week in and week out. I want to play as much as possible and gain as much experience as possible, and so far it has definitely helped me."

Journalist reveals Mohamed Salah is relaxed about his contract situation

FourFourTwo journalist Chris Flanagan recently spoke to This is Anfield about his interview with Mohamed Salah.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC @AnfieldWatch Mo Salah tells FourFourTwo on his contract: “I have one year left. I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract it’s not everything about the money at all. So I don’t know, I can’t tell you”. Mo Salah tells FourFourTwo on his contract: “I have one year left. I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract it’s not everything about the money at all. So I don’t know, I can’t tell you”. 🔴 #LFC @AnfieldWatch https://t.co/4zNXjD3IEt

Flanagan had first-hand experience of what the situation was, and he described Salah’s mood as “relaxed.”

He told This is Anfield:

“He seemed very relaxed about everything, including his future. I’m sure in an ideal world he would have preferred to have already got a new deal signed and sealed, but I didn’t get a sense he was stressed about it. In fact, I specifically asked him whether he was worried about the prospect of potentially going into the last year of his contract without the situation being resolved, and he insisted he wasn’t.

“I got the sense that his number one aim is absolutely to stay at the club, but that he was prepared to wait a little longer to get the best deal possible if that’s what it takes.”

Edited by Prem Deshpande