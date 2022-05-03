Liverpool News Roundup: Midfielder committed to staying put at Anfield, Fulham owner all but confirms the Reds will sign attacking starlet, and more - May 3, 2022

After winning the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at Anfield a week ago, Liverpool will look to finish the job in Spain against Villarreal later tonight.

The Reds won the game 2-0 and have a good cushion heading to the Estadio de la Cerámica for the return leg.

Today's roundup features some transfer news on Fabio Carvalho and some tidbits from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring Liverpool as of May 3, 2022.

Thiago has no plans of leaving Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara is not thinking about leaving the Reds anytime soon and is committed to the long-term project at the club.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Thiago has an excellent relationship with Jurgen Klopp, so it's unlikely he will move in the summer.

Thiago was linked with a move back to Barcelona in November (h/t Express) last year. The Spaniard started off his professional career at Camp Nou, but has perhaps had the best spells of his career away from Camp Nou in Germany with Bayern Munich and now in England.

The 31-year-old has been a key cog in the Liverpool midfield so far this season and has made 33 appearances across all competitions.

Fulham owner confirmed Carvalho will leave this summer

Fulham owner Tony Khan has revealed Fabio Carvalho will leave the club when his contract expires in July this year.

Khan told the Athletic :

"I really like Fabio. He's a player we have always rated, coming out of the academy and we would have loved to have kept him. But we have made a deal that is best for the club and since that agreement, it's worked out wonderfully because he has been such a valuable part of promotion."

The Portuguese attacker was close to joining Liverpool in January after the Reds agreed a deal with Fulham in January.

However, the Merseyside outfit could not get the deal across the line as the deadline came too soon.

Liverpool moved quickly to rearrange a deal with Fulham that will see them receive an initial £5 million and another £2.7 million in add-ons. The fee was agreed to ensure the matter did not go to a tribunal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold says the squad are thriving in the pressure games

Liverpool play a game almost every four days from now until the end of the season.

From the outside, it looks as though there is a lot of pressure on the Reds to keep winning to continue their hunt for a quadruple. Trent Alexander-Arnold, however, feels otherwise.

The full-back said:

"To be honest, I feel like we thrive off it [the pressure]. I've said it before, I feel this is always the best time in the season for us lads. Every game is a final, we're pushing on all three fronts now.

"These are the exciting games, you want to be playing in these, you want everything on the line and you want every game to feel like you have to win it - the lads feel the same way."

