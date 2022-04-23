Liverpool News Roundup: Reds contact German side for midfield ace, club looking to extend Brazilian's contract, and more - April 22, 2022

Liverpool’s quest for a quadruple continues this Sunday when the Reds face Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Jurgen Klopp’s side eased past Manchester United 4-0 in their previous outing, and confidence will be high in the Anfield camp at the moment.

Today's roundup features some transfer talk on Jude Bellingham, Roberto Firmino, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of April 22, 2022.

Jurgen Klopp says the club will wait for Roberto Firmino to give the go-ahead before Everton clash

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino missed the clash against Manchester United, and his involvement against Everton is still not a certainty.

Jurgen Klopp revealed that they would make a decision based on what Firmino says ahead of the Merseyside derby.

The German said:

“And Bobby, getting better and better. It’s just uncomfortable, painful. Today it’s his first day on the pitch, so there’s still two days to go, so maybe.

“If Bobby gives the thumbs-up then he will be involved. And not, then we wait another few days, but then I think after that it should be possible.”

Liverpool make contact with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jude Bellingham

Liverpool have reportedly contacted Borussia Dortmund regarding a potential transfer for Jude Bellingham.

As per Football Insider, however, the German side are not looking to sell the midfielder this summer. They are instead looking to offer him bigger wages in an attempt to make him stay.

Bellingham has made 40 appearances for Borussia Dortmund across all competitions this season, scoring six goals and providing 13 assists.

Bellingham’s current contract runs out in the summer of 2025, and he is attracting interest from Liverpool as well as Manchester United.

The Reds have an aging midfield, while the Red Devils are expected to be without Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, and Jesse Lingard next season.

Reds to offer forward a contract extension

Roberto Firmino’s impact has waned a little following the arrivals of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz. However, the Merseyside outfit are keen on retaining his services.

- Bobby is having an extremely underrated season and it'd be stupid to let go of him now. He doesn't rely on any specific physical attributes as his football brain does all the work for him. He's the perfect teacher for Carvalho, Diaz and Jota.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds want to retain the services of all their current forwards. This doesn’t include Divock Origi, who is expected to leave in July.

The club will reportedly focus on extending Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s contracts before offering Firmino a new deal.

Firmino has made 18 appearances in the Premier League so far this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists. He has started in just nine of those games.

