Liverpool News Roundup: Reds duo set to return for Real Madrid clash, Sadio Mane linked with a move to Bayern Munich, and more - May 27, 2022

Liverpool are set to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final this Saturday, May 28 in Paris. They will look to muster all the strength and quality needed to beat the most illustrious team in the competition.

The Reds can make it three trophies for the season if they are able to stop Real Madrid from winning their 14th Champions League title.

Today's roundup features some transfer news on Sadio Mane and some tidbits from Jurgen Klopp. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring Jurgen Klopp's side as of May 27, 2022.

Sadio Mane linked with a move to Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane has been linked with a surprise move to Bayern Munich as reported by L’Equipe.

Mane’s representatives have reportedly met Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. The Bavarians could have him for as little as £25 million with his contract expiring in the summer of 2023.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC Jurgen Klopp: “Sadio Mané to Bayern rumours? I couldn’t care less, at the moment… he’s focused on the final. It’s not the first time that I have had a Bayern rumour come up just before a big match”, he added. Jurgen Klopp: “Sadio Mané to Bayern rumours? I couldn’t care less, at the moment… he’s focused on the final. It’s not the first time that I have had a Bayern rumour come up just before a big match”, he added. 🔴 #LFC https://t.co/tbunWBtLb7

L’Equipe claim that Mane could be a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

The Senegalese continues to be a crucial player for the Reds and has scored 23 goals in 50 matches across all competitions so far this season.

Thiago and Fabinho available for the final

Klopp has revealed that both Fabinho and Thiago will be fit for their Champions League final against Real Madrid this Saturday.

Fabinho hasn’t featured for the Reds since their 2-1 win over Aston Villa nearly three weeks ago. Meanwhile, Thiago came off injured in their final Premier League game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 22.

Speaking about both players, Klopp said in his press conference (via the club's official website):

“Looks good for both. Fabinho trained completely normal. Thiago trained yesterday with the team, will train today and then we go from there.”

The duo’s return will be a major boost for the Reds, who have often relied on Thiago’s creativity and Fabinho’s ability to break play.

Divock Origi to miss out Liverpool’s Champions League clash

Divock Origi sustained a muscle strain last week in training for Liverpool and will be unavailable for the final.

The Belgian was given a fitting farewell at Anfield following the Reds’ final home Premier League game of the season last Sunday.

With the injury, he will not have the chance to feature for the Reds one last time. Origi famously scored the second goal of the Champions League final in 2019 against Tottenham Hotspur to secure Liverpool’s sixth European title.

