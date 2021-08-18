Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds tracking Senegalese winger, attacker agrees a loan move, and more - 18 August 2021

Liverpool have had a quiet transfer window so far, signing just one player in the summer. The club plan to clear a few players from their squad to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of August 18, 2021.

Liverpool attacker Ben Woodburn has agreed to join Hearts

Liverpool attacker Ben Woodburn has agreed to join Scottish Premiership side Hearts on loan.

The Welshman was attracting interest from clubs in Denmark and Croatia, but is expected to play his football at Tynecastle Park until January.

Woodburn’s loan spell could extend until the end of the season should Liverpool be happy with his involvement and playing time in the first half of the season.

The 21-year old, who is Liverpool’s youngest ever goal-scorer, made the bench against Norwich City last Saturday, after impressing for the Reds in pre-season.

Liverpool to receive £500,000 for Ben Davies if Sheffield United secure promotion

The terms of Ben Davies’ loan deal has been revealed, with Liverpool standing to make £500,000 if Sheffield United make an instant return to the Premier League.

Davies has joined the Blades on a season-long loan, with club paying a fee of £500,000 up front. The former Preston centre-back signed for Liverpool in January, but failed to make a single appearance for the Reds.

𝐈𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐈: Ben Davies Joins Sheffield United On A Season-Long Loan!



According to reports, Liverpool get an initial 500k loan fee and a further 500k if The Blades get promoted!



✍️ @dan_clubbe https://t.co/Ba2PYRzs3F — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 18, 2021

Liverpool paid Preston a fee of £1.6 million to sign Davies as a back-up for the injured trio of Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, and Joe Gomez.

The Reds also signed Ibrahima Konate earlier in the summer, so Davies was loaned out to play regular football elsewhere.

Ismaila Sarr on Liverpool’s radar

Rumours of Liverpool plotting a bid for Ismaila Sarr have resurfaced after the Senegalese winger impressed for Watford in their opening league game.

As per Express, Sarr has asked to leave Watford, and Liverpool could test the Hornets’ resolve with a £40 million bid.

⭕ Haaland tipped for #LFC switch

⭕ Sarr 'asks to leave'

⭕ Long-time target placed on transfer list

⭕ Robertson injury latest



It's Media Watch, from @JamesMartin013 📰https://t.co/qjkVBbnChm — Liverpool.com (@Liverpoolcom_) August 18, 2021

The Reds have not added depth to their attack, having signed just one defender in the transfer window this summer.

With reports emerging that Xherdan Shaqiri could leave, a late move for Sarr could still be possible.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

For all the latest football news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page on Facebook!

Edited by Arvind Sriram