Liverpool News Roundup: Transfer target coy on his future, Reds among several "interested parties" chasing Bundesliga left-back, and more - May 4, 2022

Liverpool recorded yet another win in the UEFA Champions League as they beat Villarreal 3-2 in the away leg of the semi-finals on Tuesday, May 3.

With the win, the Reds kept their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple alive. They will next turn their focus to the Premier League, where they face Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday.

Today's roundup features some transfer news on David Raum and some tidbits from Alisson Becker. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring Jurgen Klopp's side as of May 4, 2022.

Alisson says another UCL final is a big achievement for the Reds, but they are in it to win it

Liverpool custodian Alisson has stated that while reaching the UEFA Champions League final is a great achievement, he and his teammates want more.

The Reds won their semi-final tie against the Yellow Submarine 5-2 on aggregate. They will face Real Madrid in the final after the Spanish giants beat Manchester City 6-5 on aggregate in the other semi-final fixture.

He told Liverpoolfc.com:

“It’s massive. It’s so important for me, for everybody. It is a great achievement to reach a Champions League final because it’s one of the most difficult competitions to play. You play against the biggest teams in the world but we want more now. We want the title and we will fight for that.”

Reds target Aurelien Tchouameni coy on AS Monaco future

AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has stated that anything can happen in the transfer window amid interest from Liverpool.

He said (via The Mirror):

“I am contracted here until 2024 with the option until 2025. We’ll see what the future has in store for me. The transfer window is always a period where lots of things can happen. There is my personal case, but there are cases for lots of other players who are out of contract or who perhaps have desires elsewhere.”

Tchouameni is expected (h/t Fabrizio Romano) to cost in excess of £37.7 million in the summer. Jurgen Klopp’s side are set to face competition from Real Madrid for his signature.

The 22-year-old has made 46 appearances for Monaco across all competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Liverpool in the race to sign David Raum

As per Sport Bild (h/t TeamTalk), Liverpool are in the race to sign Hoffenheim's David Raum.

The German outlet claims that there are several clubs, including West Ham United, who are monitoring the left-back. However, any interested club would have to pay his €30 million ( £25.3m) release clause to secure his signature.

Raum has impressed for Hoffenheim this season and is one of the best attacking full-backs in the Bundesliga.

The 24-year-old has made 33 appearances for the club across all competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing an impressive 13 assists. He also made his full international debut with Germany in September last year.

Liverpool already have Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas vying for a place in the first team, so it remains to be seen how Raum will fit in should the Reds sign him.

