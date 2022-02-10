Liverpool to have 'no choice' but to sell superstar this summer - Reports

Liverpool will be forced to sell star forward Sadio Mane in the summer transfer window, according to SPOX (via Spanish outlet El Nacional).

The Reds are currently in a tricky situation with both Mane and Mohamed Salah's contracts expiring in 18 months' time. So far, there has been no news regarding any contract extension made by the club.

According to the aforementioned source, Mane is keen to become the best African player in the world after guiding Senegal to the AFCON title. The 29-year-old winger aims to win the Champions League with a club other than Liverpool for that to happen.

Reports state that Mane will be open to moving to La Liga to achieve his goals. However, with Real Madrid already looking to sign Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, Barcelona seem like the only destination Mane can go to in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp would reportedly prefer to keep Mane in the summer instead of Salah as he prefers the work rate of the Senegalese forward. However, with Mane already eyeing a move away from Anfield, Liverpool might not have a choice but to sell him in the summer. The Reds are willing to accept a fee in the region of €40 million instead of losing their star winger on a free in 2023.

The winger's stocks are currently high following his heroics with Senegal at the 2021 AFCON.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Sadio Mané would welcome a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona if either came calling in the summer.



(Source: GOAL) Sadio Mané would welcome a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona if either came calling in the summer.(Source: GOAL) 🚨 Sadio Mané would welcome a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona if either came calling in the summer.(Source: GOAL) https://t.co/0am26BKL46

Sadio Mane has been a vital member of Jurgen Klopp's recent success at the club. Since his move from Southampton in the summer of 2016, he has scored 107 goals in 244 appearances for the Reds across all competitions.

It is worth mentioning that Liverpool already seem to be preparing for life after either Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah. They recently signed FC Porto winger Luis Diaz in the January transfer window for a fee of around €45 million.

The Reds were also close to bringing in Fulham sensation Fabio Carvalho before the deal collapsed in the closing stages of the window.

Liverpool take on Leicester City in the Premier League

Jurgen Klopp's side will aim to set the record straight when they take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday night. The Reds suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Foxes back in December, which saw them lose ground to leaders Manchester City.

Also Read Article Continues below

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League standings, having picked up 48 points from 22 matches. They are now 12 points behind Manchester City but have two games in hand over the defending champions.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee