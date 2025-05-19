Liverpool could now launch move to sign €80 million-rated midfielder after reaching transfer agreement for Jeremie Frimpong: Reports

While Liverpool has reportedly reached an agreement to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, they are also looking to launch a fresh move for another Bundesliga star. According to TBR Football (via CaughtOffside), RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons is the €80 million-rated midfielder that the Reds are prepared to move for in the coming weeks.

Liverpool, who had a thriving Premier League campaign, are not looking to back down and are eager to initiate some bold moves this summer.

The club's recent activities also indicate that Arne Slot is keen on expanding his options in diverse positions in the squad. However, Liverpool's interest in signing Simons could be a result of Leipzig's failure to secure qualification for European football next season.

The aforementioned report also added that the Reds' potential move for Simons is due to the scheduled departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Thus, Arne Slot is looking to fill the void of creativity that could be created from the Englishman's exit.

Simons is an intuitive playmaker on the pitch who could navigate the left and right wings in attack. If signed, his ability to playmaking proficiency could boost Liverpool's attack. Simons managed to deliver 11 goals and eight assists in 33 outings for Leipzig this term.

What could Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong offer at Liverpool?

In the last couple of days, Jeremie Frimpong to the Anfield outfit has been a buzzing topic in numerous transfer talks. Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that Liverpool has secured the Dutch defender's signing ahead of next season.

However, many of the Reds supporters might be eager to understand how he fits into Arne Slot's pattern. Potentially, Frimpong is expected to go into the Reds starting XI as a forthright replacement for Alexander-Arnold.

The Dutchman is also a right-back whose playing pattern is symmetrical to that of Alexander-Arnold. Thus, his reported signing could offer the Reds the attacking creativity and vision that they could miss from Alexander-Arnold’s exit.

Meanwhile, Frimpong is a defender with an outstanding proficiency in delivering assists in the final third. He's also very pacy, tricky, and could advance with the ball from defense to attack in quick succession.

Thus, the Reds' attacking options will benefit from his reported signing, and he will stabilize the defense as well. In 48 appearances, the right-back netted five goals and contributed 12 assists for Leverkusen this season.

