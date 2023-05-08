Liverpool offer to triple 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's salary to complete signing this summer: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly offered to triple Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister's salary to finalise a permanent deal in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Mac Allister, 24, has emerged on a host of Premier League clubs' radars following his fine performances for Brighton this campaign. He has scored 11 goals and laid out two assists in 34 matches across all competitions so far.

A right-footed advanced playmaker blessed with passing and shooting, the 16-cap Argentina international is considered to be a top priority for Liverpool. Manchester United and Manchester City are also keen to rope in the star.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have met Mac Allister's representatives for face-to-face discussions to put themselves in pole position. They have offered the midfielder a contract worth more than £150,000 per week.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of Mac Allister and is interested in adding him to his squad before his club's return for pre-season action. The player is also said to be keen to join the 19-time league champions.

Mac Allister, who is currently on a £50,000-a-week deal at the Amex Stadium, shot to fame due to his brilliant outings at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He helped his side lift the trophy, registering a goal and an assist in six matches.

Should he join Liverpool this summer, he could be a regular starter ahead of Jordan Henderson in Klopp's preferred 4-3-3 system. He could also step in as an advanced playmaker in an offensive 4-2-3-1 setup.

Overall, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has registered 19 goals and eight assists in 106 matches for Brighton.

Jamie Carragher labels Liverpool superstar as "absolute steal"

Speaking on Sky Sports, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claimed that Liverpool landed a bargain in the form of Mohamed Salah. Following the Merseyside outfit's recent 1-0 home win against Brentford, he elaborated:

"He has actually been a revelation. He was actually cheap, absolutely bargain. Mo Salah was an absolute steal."

Salah, 30, has been ever-impressive for Jurgen Klopp's side since arriving from AS Roma for £34 million in 2017. So far, he has broken a host of goal-scoring records at the Anfield side, helping them lift a total of seven trophies.

Despite his club's struggles, the Egyptian attacker has scored 30 goals in a single season for the fourth time. He is currently tied with Steven Gerrard as Liverpool's joint fifth-highest top-scorer with 186 goals in 302 appearances.

