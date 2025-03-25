Liverpool offered chance to sign 25-year-old Mali international who has scored 13 goals this season: Reports

Liverpool have been offered a chance to sign striker Moussa Sylla from Bundesliga 2 outfit Schalke 04 this summer, as per FootballTransfers. The Reds are in the market for a new striker, particularly with Darwin Nunez's future still uncertain after his woes in front of goal this term.

Super agent Rafaela Pimenta is seeking a transfer for her client Sylla, and has approached Liverpool with a proposal that will see them sign the 25-year-old in the summer. The two-cap Mali international has been offered to Manchester United, Royal Antwerp, and RB Leipzig, as well, ahead of the summer.

Moussa Sylla joined Schalke 04 in the summer of 2024 for a modest fee of €2.5 million from Ligue 2 side Pau FC and has been impressive since his arrival. He scored 13 times in 19 appearances for the German outfit before picking up an injury in February that has kept him out until now.

Over the years, Liverpool have been known to make such low-risk signings and extract excellent value from them, with examples such as Roberto Firmino and Andrew Robertson. More recently, Japan international Wataru Endo proved to be great value for money after his signing in the summer of 2023.

Arne Slot's side may look to take a gamble on the Malian sharp-shooter in what could be a low-risk, high-reward transfer this summer. The club will, however, consider a move for one of their more prominent targets, first, before possibly trying to sign Sylla.

Liverpool enter into race for Bundesliga star: Reports

Premier League leaders Liverpool have entered the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah in the summer, as per reports. The Germany international is set for a transfer ahead of the 2025-26 season, with his contract at the BayArena set to expire at the end of the season.

Tah has been linked with a move to Barcelona, but the Spanish giants have a large number of centre-backs and may not be an appealing option for the 29-year-old. CaughtOffside report that Liverpool have observed this, and have made a move to try to convince the defender to join them, instead, in the summer.

Arne Slot's side have yet to convince Virgil van Dijk to sign a new contract, and the possibility exists that the Dutchman will leave the club at the end of this term. As a result, the club are looking to bring in someone with experience and leadership qualities to slot into their backline, and consider Tah to be a good choice.

