Liverpool offered chance to sign Ligue 1 star for £13 million: Reports 

Liverpool reportedly have the opportunity to rope in OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram for just £13 million in the upcoming transfer window.

Thuram, 23, was allegedly linked with a number of clubs last summer, including the Reds. However, he decided to stay put at Nice and has helped them sit in fifth spot with 54 points in the 2023-24 Ligue 1 table.

However, according to French news outlet Nice-Matin, Thuram has been identified as a potential summer sale despite being one of Nice's top performers this season. His contract is set to run out in June 2025, and hence, Les Aiglons are determined to sell the star soon.

Thuram, who was valued at close to £34 million last summer, is currently valued at £13 million. In light of their prior interest in the midfielder, Liverpool could decide to launch a move to sign the ex-AS Monaco star.

Meanwhile, Manchester United, Barcelona, and Juventus are all aiming to snap up Thuram this summer. The Old Trafford outfit are also said to have been linked with Nice pair Jean-Clair Todibo and Marcin Bulka.

Last November, Thuram opined on staying at Nice in 2023 (h/t Mirror):

"Regarding what happened in the transfer window, I decided to stay. I wanted to continue to progress at Nice and progress as a player at this club. Honestly, it made me happy to be linked to all these clubs left, right, and centre. It shows I'm doing the right things, but as I said, I knew I wanted to stay here."

Should Thuram join Liverpool ahead of the upcoming season, he could prove to be a shrewd signing. He would likely fill the void left by Thiago Alcantara, who is set to be released at the end of his contract soon.

Liverpool keen to rope in English winger

According to the Daily Star, Liverpool are interested in luring Anthony Gordon away from Newcastle United in the upcoming summer window. They have placed the 23-year-old at the top of their transfer wishlist.

Newcastle, who signed Gordon from Everton in a £45 million deal in January 2023, are unwilling to offload their star. However, they could be forced to sell the two-cap England international to balance their books.

Gordon, 23, endured a tough start to his Magpies career last season, scoring once in 16 league matches. However, he has netted 12 goals and provided 11 assists in 48 games across competitions this campaign.