Liverpool to offload three players to sign former Arsenal star - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing former Arsenal youth product Donyell Malen from PSV Eindhoven. The Reds are looking to bring in an out-and-out striker in the summer to provide competition to Roberto Firmino, and the Dutchman fits the bill perfectly.

Malen left Arsenal back in 2017 without making a senior appearance for the Gunners. The 22-year old has since taken the Eredivisie by storm, scoring 36 goals in 75 league appearances for PSV Eindhoven.

According to Voetbal International, the Reds will look to bring in Malen as a replacement for Divock Origi, who is highly likely to depart in the summer. The former Arsenal man would cost the Reds around £30 million, which should not be too much of a problem for them to afford.

The report also states that Liverpool will be willing to sell Xherdan Shaqiri and Marko Grujic in order to raise funds. Shaqiri has not been able to cement his place under Jurgen Klopp during his time at Anfield and will be allowed to leave in the summer. Grujic arrived at Liverpool with much fanfare but has failed to make any impact at the club and is currently on loan at Porto.

Malen would provide Liverpool with an alternate goal threat. The Dutchman has been on fire this season, having scored 17 goals in 29 league appearances for PSV Eindhoven. At only 22-years old, the Arsenal youth product could even oust Roberto Firmino from his starting spot in the near future.

Arsenal could provide Liverpool competition for Malen's signature

Mikel Arteta may need to find a replacement for Aubameyang and Lacazette in the summer

Arsenal were reportedly interested in re-signing Malen back in January as the Gunners struggled to find consistency in front of goal. Mikel Arteta's side have still not yet rectified their goalscoring issues, as both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have not been reliable goal threats this season.

Arsenal may not qualify for any European competition this season, which could mean the departure of one, if not both, of their star strikers. That would leave Mikel Arteta's side short in the attacking department, which could prompt the Gunners to re-enter the race for Malen.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal could do with a player like Malen, and the Dutchman seems ready to make a move to a bigger club at this point in his career.

