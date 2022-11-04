Liverpool open contract talks with 31-year-old star - Reports

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino is reportedly close to holding talks for a contract extension after an explosive start to the ongoing season.

Firmino, 31, has been a crucial cog in Jurgen Klopp's gegenpressing system since arriving from Hoffenheim in a deal worth up to £29 million in 2015. Operating primarily as a false nine during his stint, he has helped the Reds lift seven trophies, including one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League crown.

A technical operator blessed with flair and dribbling, the 55-cap Brazil international has been a regular starter for the Merseyside outfit this campaign. After losing his place to Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane in two different halves last season, he has registered eight goals and four assists in 13 starts across all competitions this term.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are hopeful of opening contract talks with Firmino during the upcoming mid-season break due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are expected to offer him a new deal worth less than his current £180,000-a-week wages due to his growing age.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, is said to be a huge admirer of the former Figueirense man. He is of the opinion that the player will still have a considerable role in his squad in the upcoming seasons.

Firmino, whose contract is set to expire next summer, has netted 106 goals and laid out 76 assists in 345 overall appearances for the Reds.

He is next expected to feature in Liverpool's upcoming Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (6 November).

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho heaps praise on Roberto Firmino for his current form

Speaking to Globo Esporte, Liverpool midfielder Fabinho lauded Roberto Firmino for his scintillating form in the ongoing campaign:

"Firmino has been in an excellent moment since the season started, he's been important for us. He's been important for Darwin [Nunez] too, who's just arrived, he's in the same position, he's learning from Firmino."

Fabinho described his on-pitch relationship with Firmino and hoped his compatriot would be called up to Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad:

"The rapport I have with him is very good, a guy who when I have the ball I don't even need to look to pass to him because I already know where he's going to be, he plays a role that few players do. It won't be a surprise to anyone if I say I'm rooting for him to go to the World Cup, he's someone I know, besides a great player, he's a friend of mine.”

