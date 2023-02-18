Liverpool open talks with defender as they eye move in the summer - Reports

Liverpool have begun initial talks with Colombian defender Kevin Mantilla after being impressed with his performances at the South American Under-20 Championship, according to Football Insider.

Liverpool's struggles this season have highlighted the need for them to refresh their squad soon. They notably sit ninth in the Premier League table, nine points adrift of the top four.

The midfield has long been identified as a major pain area for the Merseyside-based club. Jurgen Klopp's are expected to invest a significant amount of money into bolstering the position, with Jude Bellingham said to be their top target.

However, the Reds are also exploring the possibility of strengthening other areas of their squad. Central defense is another area they might look to reinforce at the end of the season.

It is worth noting that both Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are on the wrong side of their 30s. Joe Gomez's recent performances have left a lot to be desired, while injuries have certainly not helped his cause.

Colombia Under-20 international Mantilla has thus emerged as a target for Liverpool, according to the aforementioned source. They have already met the player to discuss a potential transfer to Anfield.

Football Insider @footyinsider247 EXCLUSIVE! - Liverpool meet with Colombian sensation Kevin Mantilla to discuss potential transfer.

- Versatile 19-yr-old defender caught eye of club's talent spotters at South America U-20 Championships. Lots of rival interest. EXCLUSIVE!- Liverpool meet with Colombian sensation Kevin Mantilla to discuss potential transfer.- Versatile 19-yr-old defender caught eye of club's talent spotters at South America U-20 Championships. Lots of rival interest. 🚨 EXCLUSIVE! 🚨 - Liverpool meet with Colombian sensation Kevin Mantilla to discuss potential transfer. 📌- Versatile 19-yr-old defender caught eye of club's talent spotters at South America U-20 Championships. Lots of rival interest. 📌

Mantilla made his way onto the Premier League giants' wishlist after shining at the recently concluded South American Under-20 Championship. Scouts representing the Reds reportedly followed him during the tournament.

Apart from Liverpool, other English top-flight clubs have also taken note of the defender's abilities. Klopp's side, though, are already looking to steal a march on their rivals by holding preliminary talks over a summer transfer.

Brexit regulations have seen top clubs turn their attention towards South America to sign young players. The Anfield outfit are among those who have realized the value of bringing in players from the continent.

Which club do Liverpool target Mantilla play for?

While Mantilla represents Colombia Under-20s at international level, he plays for Independiente Santa Fe at club level. He rose through the club's youth ranks before making his senior debut for them last year.

The central defender has gone on to make 25 appearances across all competitions for the club. He helped the team keep seven clean sheets in those matches, according to Transfermarkt.

Mantilla is primarily a central defender, but can also operate as a full-back. The Colombia Under-20 international's versatility makes him an attractive target for clubs, including Liverpool, who seem keen to lure him to Merseyside in the summer.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes