Liverpool have opened negotiations to sign 22-year-old Ligue 1 midfielder this summer - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with OGC Nice to sign Khéphren Thuram this summer. The Reds are keen on adding players, with three midfielders exiting the club with the expiration of their contracts.

As per a report in L'Equipe, Thuram is the latest player on Liverpool's radar. They claim that the Reds will launch a €60 million bid after opening talks with the Ligue 1 side.

However, the chances of the midfielder moving to Anfield are still low. Nice are not interested in selling the midfielder, nor is the Frenchman looking to leave the club.

He said via L'Equipe:

“I want to progress, be on the pitch, have fun. For now, I’m at Nice, and that’s going very well, I really like the club, so I still see myself at Nice. I am happy at Nice. There are rumours, I hear them, but I’m happy at Nice and I hope to grow with this club."

Jurgen Klopp's side let go of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita this summer. The trio had their contracts run out at the end of the season and exited the club along with Roberto Firmino.

Chelsea target told to join Liverpool by Johnathan Johnson

Journalist Johnathan Johnson has urged Khephren Thuram to snub a move to Chelsea and join Liverpool instead. He believes the Frenchman will not get time at Stamford Bridge, as they have Enzo Fernandez in that position.

Johnson wrote on CaughtOffside:

"We’ve seen Chelsea linked with three French midfield players in the form of Adrien Rabiot, Manu Kone, and Khephren Thuram ahead of this summer. With top young talents like Kone and Thuram, who are looking for European football and who are likely to have other clubs in for them, it doesn’t really make sense for them to jump to a club like Chelsea, where playing time isn’t guaranteed and where there won’t be the chance to play in Europe next season."

He has urged Thuram to ignore a move to Chelsea and join Liverpool or Newcastle United instead. He added:

"When you think that Kone could also have interest from PSG and Thuram’s being looked at by Liverpool and Newcastle, these would probably represent better moves for them to continue their progression.”

The Reds have been linked with Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount, and Jude Bellingham this summer. The latter two are now set to move elsewhere, with reports suggesting that the Chelsea star is interested in Manchester United while the Dortmund midfielder is close to joining Real Madrid.

