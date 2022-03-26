Liverpool owners remain hopeful that Mohamed Salah will finally sign huge contract - reports

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group remain hopeful that they will eventually manage to tie down Mohamed Salah to a new long-term contract, as per Football Insider.

The future of the Egyptian superstar remains up in the air. Jurgen Klopp admitted earlier this month that the Reds have made no progress in tying down their star forward to a new, longer deal.

However, according to Football Insider's latest report, the Anfield club's hierarchy are relaxed as they believe the 29-year-old will decrease his wage demands in order to stay at Anfield.

As per the report, FSG reckon that the Egyptian will sign a 'huge' deal with the Reds as they don't see enough viable alternatives for the forward, either in England or Europe.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are yet to completely recover from their financial troubles following the impact of Covid 19 meaning they are both pretty much out of the equation.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are going through uncertain times following the UK government's sanctions on their owner Roman Abramovich while a move to Manchester United is anyway off the table.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"I wouldn't be surprised if we see negotiations drag on into next season. We saw that with Emre Can and Gini Wijnaldum. But Liverpool always have contingency plans." @KENN7OFFICIAL] Paul Joyce on contract discussions for Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino:"I wouldn't be surprised if we see negotiations drag on into next season. We saw that with Emre Can and Gini Wijnaldum. But Liverpool always have contingency plans." #awlive Paul Joyce on contract discussions for Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino:"I wouldn't be surprised if we see negotiations drag on into next season. We saw that with Emre Can and Gini Wijnaldum. But Liverpool always have contingency plans." #awlive [@KENN7OFFICIAL] https://t.co/ykOYTBO1od

As per the reports, the Liverpool owners believe that only two teams are capable of coming up with the finances to lure Salah away from the club are Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

PSG look destined to lose Kylian Mbappe this summer while they could see some other big names move out of the Parc des Princes as well.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are chasing Erling Haaland as their marquee signing. Thus, they are unlikely to look for the Egyptian superstar.

Salah is keen to stay at Liverpool but is unwilling to budge on his wage demands, which is understood to be around £500,000-a-week, as per Football Insider.

Meanwhile, Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa caused a stir with his latest public response to comments from Jurgen Klopp that “it’s all completely fine” and “there’s no rush” with the talks by posting laughing emojis on his personal social media account.

Despite all the speculations, FSG remain confident that they can keep their star attacker beyond his current deal that expires in 2023.

Liverpool should look to sort out Salah's contract situation soon

Since his move to Anfield from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has proven to be worth every penny Liverpool spent on him and beyond that.

M.Salah11🇪🇬 @fcsalah11 Salah vs Tottenham



"Mo Salah!!!!!! The man has defied physics... He has found space where there was none!"



Salah vs Tottenham "Mo Salah!!!!!! The man has defied physics... He has found space where there was none!"https://t.co/Nl81eN9v7a

The 29-year-old continues to be the most reliable outlet up front for Jurgen Klopp's side, which is evident from his tally of 28 goals and 10 assists in 36 games this season.

Salah is arguably the best player in the world. Liverpool would be sensible to sort out his contract situation soon as the 29-year-old is literally irreplaceable.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava