Liverpool plan January transfer as Real Madrid star aims to leave Santiago Bernabeu – Reports

Liverpool are reportedly aiming to rope in Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni to bolster their midfield in the upcoming winter transfer window.

The Reds decided to revamp their midfield department in the summer window after losing a host of senior members. They parted ways with Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita for a joint sum of close to £52 million.

Liverpool, who failed to secure a UEFA Champions League berth for the first time in six seasons past term, dished out around £145 million earlier this summer. They roped in Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo.

Now, according to Todofichajes, Jurgen Klopp's outfit are monitoring Tchouameni's situation at Santiago Bernabeu. They are prepared to reignite their interest in their former target in the mid-season window next year.

Liverpool, who lost out on Jude Bellingham's services to Real Madrid last July, are thought to be interested in launching a short-term loan move for Tchouameni soon. They would have to act quickly as the Bordeaux academy graduate has a number of other suitors.

Tchouameni, on the other hand, is said to be keen to move away from Real Madrid in the near future. He is dissatisfied with the lack of support from Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti, who has allowed him to complete just two full nineties in the 2023-24 campaign.

Should the 27-cap France international join the Merseyside outfit next January, he would be a regular starter. He would displace Mac Allister in the number six role and add depth to the holding position.

A right-footed tireless presence at the centre of the park, the ex-AS Monaco player has made 57 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid so far. He has also helped his team lift three trophies, namely Copa del Rey, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Liverpool target and Real Madrid star offers opinion on latest rumors about potential exit

Earlier this month, Los Blancos star Federico Valverde was queried about his links to several Premier League clubs. He said (h/t GOAL):

"Premier League offers? I have the ability to play for Real Madrid. The day I don't feel like that, I'm probably going to look for another solution or Real itself will look for one for me."

Valverde, 25, was linked with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea earlier this summer, as per TEAMtalk. However, he opted to remain at the La Liga outfit.

So far, the Liverpool-linked Uruguayan has scored 19 goals and laid out 15 assists in 211 matches for his current team. He has a contract until June 2027 at Santiago Bernabeu and is valued at over £87 million.