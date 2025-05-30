Liverpool planning big summer clear-out as transfer departures likely to hit double figures: Reports

Liverpool's departures this summer could reach double figures, with reports suggesting that the Premier League champions are aiming to part ways with some of their fringe players. With the summer transfer window on the horizon, the Reds are expected to strengthen their squad for the next season.

During the 2024-25 season, several players were linked with an exit from Anfield, but some of them dispelled the rumors by putting pen to paper on a new deal before the season ended. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has confirmed his departure from the Merseyside club, is reportedly headed to Real Madrid.

According to Daily Mail, Liverpool are set to let go of a few more players. Darwin Nunez is one of those tipped to leave, along with goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, to raise funds. The report adds that Joe Gomez could be on his way out, while a few clubs are also in the running for Jarell Quansah.

After Liverpool’s final game of the 2024-25 campaign, Harvey Elliott’s social media post suggested that his time at the club could be coming to an end. It is believed that if the Reds sign Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, Kostas Tsimikas could depart Anfield. Winger Luis Diaz is linked with a move to Barcelona, while Cody Gakpo is said to be attracting interest from Bayern Munich, though the possibility that both players will leave is slim.

To crown it all, young players Tyler Morton, Owen Beck, Lewis Koumas, Jayden Danns, and Ben Doak are reliably tipped to leave on loan or make permanent exits.

Liverpool star wanted by Al-Nassr – Reports

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has reportedly emerged as a potential target for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. Diaz, who moved to Anfield in 2022, has two years left on his contract and played a key role in the club’s recent Premier League triumph.

He has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona over the past couple of months, but recent reports have suggested that there is genuine interest in him from the Middle East.

According to The Telegraph, Al-Nassr has added Luis Diaz to their list of potential signings and are currently monitoring his contract situation at Anfield. The Riyadh-based club are said to see the Colombian as someone who can help them compete for the Saudi Pro League next season after finishing in third position this season.

It is believed that Al-Nassr’s interest in Diaz isn’t in any way linked with the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has hinted at a possible exit from the club. Diaz scored 17 goals and provided eight assists for Liverpool in 50 appearances in the just-concluded campaign.

