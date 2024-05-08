Liverpool players underwhelmed by Arne Slot's arrival as Jurgen Klopp's successor: Reports

Liverpool players are reportedly underwhelmed by Feyenoord boss Arne Slot's arrival as Jurgen Klopp's successor at Anfield. The Dutch tactician is set to take over from his German counterpart, who will leave Merseyside after nine years of managing the club.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, Slot is widely seen as the next manager for the Reds. He has notably led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup in consecutive seasons. He will likely be replacing Klopp, who led the Reds to the Premier League title and the Champions League.

However, reports from Football Insider (via Sportsmole) have surfaced that the players at Anfield were not informed that Arne Slot would be the next manager. This has reportedly led to a rather underwhelming response to the Feyenoord boss' potential arrival at the club.

If true, this could be a cause for concern, as the manager may struggle to hit the ground running when he joins the club in the summer. He will likely have to work on potential extensions with players who are nearing the end of their contracts at the club, convincing them to play under his management.

Liverpool manager Klopp speaks about the club ahead of exit

Outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed the club for its global size and impact. The German tactician has decided to call time on his nine-year stint at Anfield but still looks back fondly at his time with the club.

Speaking to the press (via Tribal Football), the Reds boss said:

"I really think there's a Liverpool way, When you win one time with Liverpool, it is worth as much as five with another club. To experience a good moment is really good. To experience a good moment with a lot of people together is a completely different level, and the same is with the bad moments. So that is really special.

"If you played a minute for this club, people all over the world will never forget you. And you will find them 7,000 miles away. Really, the club is so big and you only realise it when you go in different countries and continents."

The Reds have appointed Dutch Manager Arne Slott as his replacement and will hope he can build on the foundations left behind by Klopp. Liverpool likely won't win the Premier League title, but they will now focus on giving the German a memorable send-off at the end of the season.