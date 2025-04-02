Liverpool plot £40m summer swoop for 24-year-old Premier League star: Reports

Liverpool are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder João Gomes this summer, according to CaughtOffside. Apart from the Reds, a few more clubs are monitoring Gomes' situation despite his recent contract renewal with the Wolves.

The 24-year-old has signed a five-year extension with the option of a further year with Wolves. The report claims that the 24-year-old's deal with Wolves doesn't have a release clause. However, they will let Gomes leave Molineux if they receive a considerable offer from any interested party.

Known for his ability to play in the deep midfield, Arne Slot aims to sign Gomes as Wataru Endo's successor. The Reds are expected to offer around £40 million to Gomes this summer. The 24-year-old joined Wolves from Brazilian side Flamengo in January 2023.

Since then, he has played 81 games for the club, scoring seven goals and providing three assists across competitions. He has operated primarily as a central midfielder for Vitor Pereira's side this season and has helped add balance to the line-up.

With his consistent performance in the English top-tier football, the Brazilian midfielder has gained the attention of Liverpool. Manchester United and Arsenal are the notable names that can compete against the Merseyside outfit in the transfer market for João Gomes.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot provided injury update about Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has revealed that English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will remain out of action due to an ankle injury. The 26-year-old is focusing on recovery and will miss the Reds' Premier League clash against Everton on Wednesday, April 2.

Alexander-Arnold suffered an ankle injury during the Reds' UEFA Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on March 11. He also missed Liverpool's EPL Cup final against Newcastle United.

Slot said in the pre-match press conference (via Liverpool Echo):

"His situation is, unfortunately, that he is injured. Otherwise, people would have spoken that he had one or two brilliant performances for the England team. For him, that means he is fully focused on his recovery. We're trying to help him to come back. We've never been focused on those talks."

The English defender has played 39 matches for the Reds this season, scoring three and assisting seven goals. Conor Bradley is expected to take the 26-year-old's place against the Toffees at Anfield.

