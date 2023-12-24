Liverpool plot move for 22-year-old star from Premier League rivals in the summer - Reports

According to Fichajes.net (via The Hard Tackle), Liverpool have made 22-year-old Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey a target for the 2024 summer transfer window.

Ramsey, a product of Aston Villa's academy, has become a regular first-team player for the Villans in recent seasons. Arsenal were reportedly interested in signing Ramsey in the 2023 summer window, but their approaches were rebuffed by the club.

Aston Villa find themselves in the Premier League title race alongside sides like Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City. They have been brilliant under Unai Emery and will be reluctant to let go of their star players.

Despite their active presence in the summer transfer window, Liverpool missed out on several key targets, including Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo.

Nonetheless, they managed to secure the services of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig and Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton. These helped to fill the gaps left by Jordan Henderson and Fabinho's surprising moves to Saudi Arabia. Additionally, they added Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, bolstering their midfield options.

However, according to the report, Jurgen Klopp's vision for Liverpool's midfield transformation is far from complete, and he might delve back into the market.

Ramsey has played eight league games for the Villans this season, scoring once. He also made three appearances in the European Conference League this season.

Carragher leans towards Arsenal over Liverpool for Premier League glory, citing defensive solidity

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has tipped Arsenal to win the 2023-24 Premier League title over his former club. His comments came during an episode of the Gary Neville Podcast, following a riveting 1-1 draw between the sides at Anfield.

The match saw the Gunners take an early lead thanks to a commanding header from defender Gabriel (4'). The Reds, however, responded by drawing level before the break through a goal from their ace forward, Mohamed Salah (29').

Despite his Anfield roots, Carragher didn't shy away from praising Arsenal, he said (via Daily Post):

“I think I would favour Arsenal over Liverpool. When I look at that strength of the two centre-backs [William Saliba and Gabriel] and Declan Rice in midfield, they look really solid."

He added:

“Coming to Anfield, it was tough for them but they really didn’t give away too many chances. It was the same at Aston Villa, they were unfortunate to lose that.”

The Gunners are at the top of the Premier League table with 40 points from 18 matches, one point ahead of the Reds. They will next host West Ham at the Emirates on Thursday, December 28, while Liverpool will travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Tuesday, December 26.

