Liverpool plot move for Arsenal target in January to bolster midfield - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal target and Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

As per Estadio Deportivo (via the Daily Mail), Rodriguez has emerged as a potential option for the Reds as they look to add a midfielder in January 2023. The report further added that other European clubs are also interested in the Argentine.

It's worth noting that Liverpool's Premier League rivals Arsenal were also interested in Rodriguez over the summer (as per TBR Football). The Gunners reportedly submitted a bid to Real Betis for the player as well.

However, the Daily Mail's report suggested that Betis did not receive any 'solid' offers for Rodriguez during the summer transfer window.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥈| Liverpool are keeping an eye on Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez, but there is yet to be anything concrete from the club. [ @Estadio_ED 🥈| Liverpool are keeping an eye on Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez, but there is yet to be anything concrete from the club. [@Estadio_ED] https://t.co/uZPhqVWV5j

The 28-year-old has been a key player for the Balompie since arriving from Club America in 2020. In nearly two and a half years with the Spanish club, he has played 110 times across all competitions, scoring six goals and laying out three assists.

Rodriguez played a key role in Betis' Copa del Rey victory last season. He has also won 25 caps for Argentina and started three times during their run to the 2021 Copa America title. The defensive midfielder is in line to make La Albiceleste's squad for this year's FIFA World Cup.

Liverpool and Arsenal could be looking at Guido Rodriguez to boost their squad depth

Liverpool have had to deal with plenty of injuries this term, especially in midfield.

The Reds have not been able to call upon Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for much of the first few months of the ongoing season. Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson have also spent some time on the sidelines.

To bolster their midfield, Liverpool signed Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus. However, the Brazilian has also picked up an injury and could be out until after the World Cup.

The impact of all these fitness issues has been evident on the pitch, with Jurgen Klopp's side currently 10th in the Premier League. They have won just two of their opening eight league games.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have enjoyed a stellar start to the season and sit atop the Premier League standings with eight wins from nine matches. The Gunners haven't had too many injury issues so far, especially in midfield.

However, Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe seem set for extended spells on the sidelines. Elneny's injury in particular leaves Arsenal extremely dependent on Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, at least until the World Cup begins.

Partey's injury record since joining Mikel Arteta's side hasn't been great and the team doesn't have a direct replacement for him. This could see them enter the market for another defensive midfielder in January and Guido Rodriguez could emerge as a potential option.

