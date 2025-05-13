Liverpool plot strategic move to beat Barcelona and Arsenal in race for Serie A winger with 20 goals this season: Reports

Liverpool are plotting a strategic move to sign Ademola Lookman from Atalanta in the summer transfer window, as per Italian outlet Quotidiano Sportivo. The Nigeria international, who has scored 20 goals across competitions this season, is in high demand across Europe, with Arsenal and Barcelona also said to be showing an interest.

Lookman is rated at £60 million by Atalanta, and Liverpool could include Federico Chiesa in the package to bring the price down. The Italy attacker, who arrived at Anfield in the 2024 summer transfer window, is yet to open his account in the Premier League despite having scored once each in the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Atalanta, however, believe Chiesa can be an integral part of their squad rebuild, and Liverpool could play a strong hand in this deal. Chiesa is an accomplished Italy international with seven goals in 52 matches. On the other hand, the Reds may benefit from Lookman's signing, given his versatility to play across the attack.

However, with Barcelona (via Mundo Deportivo/GOAL), Arsenal and Manchester United also said to be interested, Chiesa is the key to bringing Lookman to Anfield this summer.

Ademola Lookman could be a solid signing for Liverpool

Lookman has scored 15 goals in the Serie A this season and five in the Champions League, highlighting his credentials as a reliable attacker in top-flight football.

Should the rumored move go through, Lookman will add even more depth to the Reds' attack. With Mohamed Salah set to stay put, the Nigerian's expertise at left wing will come in handy. He is also equally adept at playing as the second striker and the right winger, and will slot seamlessly into the plans of manager Arne Slot.

Meanwhile, Chiesa struggled to get going this season at Liverpool and spent the latter half of 2024 injured. The former Fiorentina and Juventus man may rediscover his form if he goes back to Italy.

