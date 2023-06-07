Liverpool plotting move for 27-year-old defender who joined Premier League club for £30 million last summer: Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly keen to snap up West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd ahead of the next campaign.

Aguerd, 27, has established himself as a regular starter for his team since arriving from Stade Rennais for around £30 million last summer. However, he started just 17 Premier League matches this campaign due to an ankle issue.

According to Todofichajes, Liverpool have earmarked Aguerd as a potential target as they are currently on the lookout for a left-footed centre-back. They are keen to introduce solid competition to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Aguerd, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, could prove to be a brilliant addition to the Reds' ranks. With Joel Matip likely to leave and Joe Gomez underperforming of late, Aguerd could get ample first-team opportunities.

Apart from the 32-cap Morocco international, Liverpool are also keeping tabs on a number of other centre-backs. So far, they have been heavily linked with the likes of Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva, Micky van de Ven and Levi Colwill.

Overall, the 2018 African Nations Championship winner has netted two goals in 29 appearances for West Ham.

Aguerd is next likely to feature for the Hammers in their UEFA Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina at the Eden Arena in Prague on Wednesday (June 7). He has started his side's last four continental knockout games.

Martin Keown comments on Liverpool's pursuit of Alexis Mac Allister

Speaking on talkSPORT, Arsenal legend Martin Keown heaped praise on Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who is reportedly expected to finalise a £45 million switch to Liverpool. He elaborated:

"I think he is an outstanding player. We saw that during the World Cup last year. He operates very intelligently. He has great technique and also an eye for goal. He will be a really top signing for them. Good business again."

Asserting the potential deal involving the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner to not be a steal, Keown continued:

"It's not a steal but I think it is worth paying around £45 million for a footballer of his quality. It's healthy, in a way, that Brighton are letting him move on. He will do well there. He gives Liverpool a bit more backbone and quality."

Mac Allister, who joined Brighton from Argentinos Juniors for a fee of £7 million in 2019, helped his side achieve a sixth-placed finish in the 2022-23 Premier League table. Apart from scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in 35 league matches, the 24-year-old midfielder also registered two goals and an assist in five FA Cup appearances this season.

Mac Allister will be a much-needed addition to the Liverpool midfield. The Reds recently let go of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, which has left them thin in the middle of the park.

Combine this with the injury-plagued career of Thiago (at Anfield) and Henderson's ageing body, Mac Allister could prove to be an asset for Jurgen Klopp. The Reds are likely to need more midfield enforcements to shore up their squad depth before the summer window comes to a close.

