Liverpool plotting move for Premier League attacker who looks set to become free agent in 2023: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Zaha, 29, has been the talisman of Patrick Vieira's side for the past eight seasons, helping them consolidate their stature as a mid-table Premier League outfit. The Ivory Coast international has established himself as one of the top offensive talents in England, registering 108 goal contributions in 287 Premier League matches.

A pacy dribbler blessed with flair and directness, Zaha has opened the ongoing season on a positive note. He has netted five goals and contributed one assist in nine Premier League starts, including the winner in his team's latest 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🦅 Wilfried Zaha has now scored as many Premier League goals as Bruno Fernandes and Kai Havertz combined in 2022 (14) 🦅 Wilfried Zaha has now scored as many Premier League goals as Bruno Fernandes and Kai Havertz combined in 2022 (14) https://t.co/mwEg6Za6g6

According to Calciomercato (via Fichajes), Liverpool are said to be planning their squad for next season and have identified Zaha as a transfer target. With his contract set to expire in June of 2023, the former Manchester United man is set to be available for free next summer.

Zaha, who has previously been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal, has also been on the mind of Vieira due to his contract situation. When quizzed about it, the Palace boss told reporters (via 90min):

"It's not an issue at all. Wilfried knows what the club thinks about him and we know what he thinks about the club. There will be a discussion taking place, but for myself and for the club what is important is for him to play at this level and to be consistent."

Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino is also in the final year of his contract. The air of uncertainty about the Brazilian's future has also forced the Reds to prepare their recruitment strategy beforehand.

Meanwhile, the Merseyside outfit are currently without two of their first-team forwards – Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. While Diaz has been sidelined for two months with a knee issue, Jota has been ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to a calf injury.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews "Pretty serious injury in the muscle, the calf muscle"



Jurgen Klopp says it's "very sad news" for Diogo Jota, Liverpool and Portugal that the forward has been ruled out of the World Cup due to injury. "Pretty serious injury in the muscle, the calf muscle"Jurgen Klopp says it's "very sad news" for Diogo Jota, Liverpool and Portugal that the forward has been ruled out of the World Cup due to injury. https://t.co/KajSrflsl5

Paul Merson offers prediction of Liverpool-West Ham United showdown

In his column for Sportskeeda, former England forward Paul Merson predicted a 2-1 Premier League home win for Liverpool against West Ham United on Wednesday (October 19). He wrote:

"Liverpool seem to be back at their best. They worked their socks off against Manchester City, and that game would've taken a lot out of them. This is going to be a hard match."

He continued:

"West Ham are not playing well at the moment and their season has been a bit stop-start so far. They do have the ammunition to hurt them. If Liverpool turn up, however, I'd back them to win this game."

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently eighth in the 2022-23 Premier League table with 13 points from nine games, six points adrift of the top four.

