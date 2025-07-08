Liverpool prepare unexpected late push to hijack Arsenal transfer move to sign 27-year-old star: Reports

Liverpool are preparing a shock approach to beat Arsenal to the signature of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze this summer, as per reports. The Reds have made it clear that they intend to strengthen their squad with some of the finest players in Europe, and Eze is one of their targets.

Ad

The Independent reports (via CaughtOffside) that Liverpool are prepared to rival Arsenal for the 27-year-old England international. They wish to secure the signature of the attacking midfielder as a potential replacement for Luis Diaz, who appears keen to leave the club and move abroad this summer.

Eberechi Eze had been strongly linked with a move to join Mikel Arteta's side this summer after helping Crystal Palace win the FA Cup for the first time in their history. The Englishman is open to leaving the Eagles ahead of the 2025-26 season , but no team has advanced in talks with his club over a transfer.

Ad

Trending

Eze has a release clause of £68 million in his contract with favourable payment terms, potentially making it easier for teams to secure his signature. He has spent five years with Palace and has become a cult hero at the club, particularly after his exploits in the FA Cup last season.

Liverpool have been very active this summer, securing deals for the trio of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez. They are looking to avoid getting weakened ahead of the new season, and the addition of Eze to their squad will allow them greater tactical flexibility.

Ad

Arsenal finally announce signing of former Liverpool target

Arsenal have announced the arrival of former Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi as their second signing this summer. The Spain international joins the Gunners from Real Sociedad in a deal worth around £60 million for five years.

Defensive midfielder Zubimendi was approached by the Reds last summer but declined to join them, instead preferring to remain with Real Sociedad for one more season. He has now joined the Gunners instead, taking the number 36 shirt after they paid slightly more than his release clause. The 19-cap Spain international has been reunited with former Sociedad teammates Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard at the Emirates.

Zubimendi played 236 games for Real Sociedad before moving to England, where he is expected to replace Thomas Partey in the XI. His new club has also signed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and will soon announce the addition of Christian Norgaard, as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More