Liverpool prepared to offer €50 million for ex-Chelsea defender who Jurgen Klopp wants at Anfield: Report 

PL club side Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen from Spanish gaints Barcelona this summer, as per El Nacional.

The Danish international has emerged as transfer target for Reds manager Jurgen Klopp who is reportedly pushing for the player.

Christensen, 27, was one of the stand out performers for Barcelona last season following his transfer to Camp Nou. The defender was among a couple of top players who were signed by the Blaugrana last summer.

He joined Barca on a free transfer from the Premier League club Chelsea, following the expiration of his contact at the club. Christensen immediately went on to silence his critics at Camp Nou, as he became an integral part of Xavi Hernandez's first-team.

The Dane formed a formidable centre-back partnership with Ronald Araujo at the heart of Barcelona, while making 32 appearances. Christensen also helped his side record 13 cleansheets in the league, enroute to Barca winning the La Liga title.

Meanwhile, his performance is believed to have caught the eyes of a couple of teams, with one of them being Liverpool. The Reds are reportedly keen on bringing the 27-year-old defender to Anfield this summer.

As per El Nacional, Klopp's men have already had a bid in the region of €30 million rejected by Barca for Christensen. They further claim Liverpool are now preparing another offer in the region of €50 million for the Danish international.

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona would be tempted in letting go off Christensen after just one season at Camp Nou. A possible sale could positively affect the club's financial status. It would bring in huge profit for the Catalan club, judging by the fact that he joined on a free transfer.

Jurgen Klopp hints at more possible additions to his Liverpool squad this summer

The Reds have been very much active in the ongoing transfer window, having already signed the duo of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has however hinted that his team could make do with even more signings before the transfer window shuts.

The Reds have been linked to a couple of players such as Romeo Lavia of Southampton and have already had an opening bid rejected by the Saints according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on the club's We are Liverpool podcast, Klopp said(via Daily Mail):

"There are so many things to do. The transfer window is open. If my day would have 28 hours at the moment it would not be a problem - I could fill them easily.

"Still three-and-a-half weeks until the first game of the season. A few things have to happen before then, definitely, transfer market-wise as well."