Liverpool prepared to offer Luis Diaz as part of player-plus-cash deal to sign 23-year-old star: Reports

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has been linked with a stunning move away from Anfield. Reports in Italy suggest the Colombian is set to be used by the Reds to land Rafael Leao from AC Milan.

Calciomercato Leoao is edging closer to leaving San Siro in the summer as he is yet to agree to a new deal.

The Portuguese star has been linked with several clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester City, PSG, and Real Madrid, but Liverpool have stolen the march.

Jurgen Klopp's side are reportedly willing to offer Diaz to the Italian side to secure the signing of Leao. The Reds are keen to bolster their attack and see the AC Milan star as the perfect fit.

Diaz was signed in January 2022 and made a stunning start to his career at Anfield. However, he has been on the sidelines for the majority of the current season due to injuries.

Liverpool target urged to stay at AC Milan

Rafael Leao has been advised to stay put at AC Milan by signing a new contract. The Portuguese is yet to decide his future and will be entering the final 12 months of his contract at the end of the season.

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli said:

"I advise him to sign a new deal and stay at Milan. I see Rafa very happy here. [Here we would] have the chance to improve again, he feels good at Milan with this group."

Leao's teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also of the same opinion and told the forward that there is no place better for him than the San Siro.

He told the media:

"He had a fantastic year, he won the best player in the league award. Then the contract, other clubs looking for you, the World Cup and all the rest. But he has to stay focused and play football. Everything the rest is resolved, he just has to think about playing."

Zlatan added:

"He has become stronger than a year ago, only this year everyone knows who Leao is, last year instead they were less focused on him. Now however, they know that he is the strongest of all and they are more careful of him."

Liverpool target Leao has been in contract talks with AC Milan for months, but has not yet agreed terms.

