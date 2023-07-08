Liverpool prepared to pay 'everything' it would cost to sign Barcelona-linked midfielder: Reports

Liverpool are ready to put down 'everything' to acquire Barcelona-linked player midfielder Khephren Thuram, according to El Nacional. The youngster has reportedly been hailed by Xavi Hernandez as a viable reinforcement for Barca's midfield following Sergio Busquets' move to Inter Miami. However, he has also found himself in the limelight of Anfield's interests.

Although Barcelona are interested in Joshua Kimmich and Martin Zubimendi, Thuram offers promising room for growth due to his young age. His stellar performances in recent seasons have not gone unnoticed, underlining his pivotal role in the team's successes. Last season, he played an impressive 35 games in Ligue 1 for Nice, scoring two goals and assisting four.

Amid the multitude of interested clubs, Real Madrid had shown earlier interest, potentially as a replacement for Aurelien Tchouameni, should he be transferred. However, the focus of Santiago Bernabeu has since shifted, leaving Barcelona eager to scoop up the 22-year-old midfielder.

However, they haven't been able to do much so far, as Liverpool are just as interested and are gearing up for an initial assault, with an eye to pry Thuram from Ligue 1. Jurgen Klopp is on the hunt for a talent that can bolster his midfield and enhance Anfield's competitive edge.

With Thuram's contract set to expire in 2025 and his refusal to renew it, both clubs understand that the potential cost, although significant, would not be astronomical. An estimated €30 million deal might bring the former AS Monaco player to either team.

It's an amount that Barca, given their current financial situation, are not inclined nor able to cough up for the French international. While Xavi sees potential in Thuram, he perceives him as too inexperienced to place a substantial bet on. As Barcelona essentially drop out of the bidding war for Thuram, Liverpool have stepped in, ready to spend as necessary to secure the youthful talent.

Liverpool on high alert for Barcelona target Romeo Lavia

Rumors now surround Southampton's young prodigy Romeo Lavia, as various clubs have shown a keen interest in the 19-year-old defensive midfielder. Jurgen Klopp is reportedly an admirer of Lavia, although a rival bid from Barcelona might complicate matters, according to Florian Plettenberg (via Caught Offside).

Barca have also been keeping a watchful eye on the promising Belgian. However, their financial constraints make it improbable that they can meet the player's substantial asking price. In search of a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, the Spanish club sees potential in the youthful Lavia.

The talented midfielder, with an impressive price tag of £50 million, puts both Liverpool and Barca in a tough spot. It remains to be seen whether the Reds, having already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, are prepared to break the bank for Lavia.

