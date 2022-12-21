Liverpool prepared to table 'monstrous' offer for 2022 FIFA World Cup winner: Reports

Liverpool are willing to step up their interest in Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez after he helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to Grand Hotel Calciomercato.

Liverpool have long been tipped to strengthen their midfield in the summer of 2023. Injuries to players in the position this season have only increased their desire to bolster their options in the area.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar allowed the Reds to take a close look at players on their radar. Among the players they have been credited with an interest in is Argentina international Fernandez.

Fernandez played an essential role in La Albiceleste's road to glory in Qatar over the last month. He appeared in each of their seven matches in the FIFA World Cup, contributing towards two goals in the process.

Liverpool were linked with a move for the Benfica midfielder even before the World Cup. However, his performances in Qatar appear to have convinced them to step up their interest in him.

According to the aforementioned website, associated with reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Anfield outfit are prepared to table a 'monstrous' offer for Fernandez. While other clubs are interested in him, the English giants seem to be the most interested party.

Apart from Liverpool, Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old. Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti is said to be a huge admirer of the central midfielder.

Benfica notably acquired Fernandez's services from River Plate for a deal worth up to €20 million in the summer. However, he is reportedly already worth five times more than the sum.

Liverpool target Fernandez could have moved to Italy

Fernandez swapped River Plate for Benfica in the summer, but could have moved to Italy instead. As per the report, his representatives offered his services to clubs in Serie A ahead of the current season.

AC Milan were among the clubs that had the opportunity to acquire the Argentinean's services. Rossoneri chief scout Moncado was reportedly sold on the idea of signing the midfielder.

However, the Italian champions eventually decided against signing the youngster. The club, managed by Stefano Pioli, instead went on to bring in Charles De Ketelaere and Aster Vranckx to their team.

AC Milan thus missed out on the chance to sign the player who was awarded the best young player award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, he could soon be on his way to join Liverpool.

