Liverpool prioritise contract renewal 25-year-old star after securing extension for Mohamed Salah: Reports 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly looking to tie defender Joe Gomez down to a new deal after winger Mohamed Salah also recently signed a new contract.

The Egyptian has agreed a new three-year deal with the Reds, keeping him at Anfield until 2025. The contract also made him the highest-paid Liverpool player of all time at £350,000 per week.

There were concerns that the Egyptian star could follow forward Sadio Mane out of the club with his previous contract expiring next summer. The Senegalese joined Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. However, Salah has signed an extension much to the relief of Liverpool fans.

The Reds may be set to look at securing another player to a new deal. The Mirror reports that Klopp wants to secure a new long-term extension with Gomez.

Gomez, 25, has been somewhat of a forgotten man this past season at Anfield. Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip forged an impressive partnership and were preferred by the German manager.

The arrival of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig last summer has only further jeopardized Gomez's game time.

The English defender made 21 appearances last season, although a patella injury saw him miss a large chunk of the campaign.

Gomez has been linked with a move to Aston Villa managed by Anfield hero Steven Gerrard. The former England international is eager to bring the Liverpool centre-back to Villa Park.

Klopp, however, reportedly views Gomez as a top defender and believes he is England's best centre-back.

The 25-year-old has two years left on his current deal with Liverpool but could be set to extend his stay at Anfield.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez will want game time with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on the horizon

Joe Gomez looking to break back into the England squad

Joe Gomez has earned 11 international caps for England during his career. He will be looking to gain more first-time opportunities with the FIFA World Cup later this year in Qatar.

The 25-year-old will have competition from the likes of Harry Maguire, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Conor Coady and Tyrone Mings to make it to Qatar.

If he manages to impress this coming season, he may just come back into Gareth Southgate's Three Lions setup.

England's defense was criticized for poor performances in the side's recent UEFA Nations League outing.

They conceded four goals with no reply against Hungary in their last fixture, with the likes of Maguire and Stones being unimpressive.

Gomez may need to consider his future with regard to earning minutes ahead of the World Cup if he wants to break back into the England squad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far