Liverpool in pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in bringing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus to Anfield next season. The German has been one of Bundesliga's best players this season, and has caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp.

Neuhaus has made 21 league appearances for Marco Rose' side this season, bagging four goals and four assists from the centre of the park. Neuhaus is undoubtedly one of Germany's most promising talents, and Jurgen Klopp is keen on bringing him to Liverpool.

The Liverpool manager has reportedly been scouting the midfielder for months. According to German transfer expert Christian Falk, the 23-year old is likely to join Liverpool if he ever leaves Gladbach. Falk told BILD:

"It’s true that they’ve been watching the player for a while. The whole thing is not yet concrete according to our information, but it can, of course, become concrete, and he asks to play there.

"Neuhaus has an exit clause of 40 million, which could be triggered in the summer, and Dortmund has distanced itself after the Rose transfer and will not take any player from its team."

He continued:

“Bayern has to save money after the 42.5 million transfer of Upamecano; it is currently rather unlikely that they will put another 40 million on the table. That means it must be another league if Neuhaus wants to change, and there is the Premier League and Liverpool, of course."

It seems that a move to Liverpool for Neuhaus could fructify in the upcoming summer. The midfielder would slot seemlessly into Jurgen Klopp's midfield. His style of play is already suited to the high intensity gegenpressing that Klopp's sides are famous for.

Neuhaus would be the natural replacement for Giorginio Wijnaldum

Giorginio Wijnaldum looks set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season

Giorginio Wijnaldum is currently in the final months of his contract at Liverpool, and looks likely to leave the club as a free agent in the summer. The Dutchman has been a loyal servant to the Reds over the years. However, it now seems like his future lies elsewhere, with Ronald Koeman seemingly interested in bringing his compatriot to Barcelona.

Therefore, a move for Neuhaus would make sense for Liverpool, as the midfielder offers similar work rate and is also technically as gifted as Wijnaldum. At only 23 years old, the German could cement his place in Liverpool's midfield for years to come.