Liverpool raise offer to €60 million in attempt to sign forward next week: Reports

Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly attempting to sign Colombian striker Luis Diaz. The Porto star has become one of the most sought-after forwards in European football thanks to his performances for the Portuguese side.

According to Todofichajes, Liverpool have prioritized the signing of a top-quality striker during the ongoing winter transfer window. Luis Diaz is believed to be high on the Reds' transfer wishlist.

Liverpool are said to have offered Porto €50 million in exchange for Luis Diaz but the Portuguese giants are demanding a fee in the region of €70 million. Reports have suggested Jurgen Klopp's side are set to test Porto's resolve by submitting a €60 million bid for Luis Diaz next week.

Diaz joined Porto in the summer of 2019 from Columbian club Junior. The striker endured a difficult first two seasons with the club. He managed to score just 25 goals in 97 appearances for Porto in all competitions.

However, the 24-year-old has enjoyed a breakout campaign this season, scoring 14 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese giants so far. Diaz's performances have caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs including the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Liverpool are eager to sign a top-quality forward to provide cover for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. The duo have joined the Senegal and Egypt national teams, respectively, for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon this month.

Mane and Salah have scored 23 Premier League goals between them this season. Their performances have helped propel Jurgen Klopp's side to third place in the league table, eleven points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool will be eager to close the gap on Manchester City during the second half of the season and mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title.

Liverpool could cool their interest in Luis Diaz and switch their focus to Alexander Isak

Liverpool could struggle to raise the funds required to sign the 24-year-old striker from Porto in the winter transfer window. The Reds, however, are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements.

Liverpool could therefore cool their interest in Luis Diaz and switch their focus to Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak. According to Si.com, Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for the Sweden international last summer but a move failed to materialize.

Isak enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign with Real Sociedad, scoring 17 goals in 34 La Liga appearances for the club. The striker has continued his goal-scoring form for La Real this season, scoring five goals in 12 appearances in all competitions. Liverpool could therefore reignite their interest in the 22-year-old.

According to The Independent, Alexander Isak is keen to make the move to the Premier League in the near future. Real Sociedad will reportedly command a fee in the region of €40 million for the Swedish striker.

