Liverpool reach verbal agreement in principle with manager to replace Jurgen Klopp: Reports

Liverpool have allegedly reached a verbal agreement in principle with Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim, who has long been identified as a possible successor to Jurgen Klopp.

Since Klopp confirmed that he will depart the Reds at the end of the ongoing 2023-24 campaign, the Anfield side have been on the hunt for a replacement. They were linked with Xabi Alonso, but the Bayer Leverkusen boss claimed that he will stay at his team last month.

After Alonso's announcement, Amorim has reportedly emerged as a front-runner to replace the German tactician. Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi has also been identified as a potential replacement.

Now, according to Sky Germany, Liverpool have an agreement in place to appoint the Sporting CP manager ahead of the upcoming campaign. They are said to offer the ex-Benfica midfielder a three-year deal.

However, a deal is yet to be finalised between the Merseyside club and the current Primeira Liga leaders. The Reds allegedly have to trigger Amorim's release clause, which is believed to be active this summer.

Amorim, who represented Portugal 14 times during his professional career, rose to fame after guiding Sporting to their first Primeira Liga title in 19 years in 2021. The 39-year-old has also helped them lift two Portuguese League Cups and one Super Cup trophy so far.

Since joining Sporting from Braga in March 2020, Amorim has helped his team win 143 of their 205 matches across competitions. He has coached them to score 441 goals and concede 185 goals in the process.

Wayne Rooney backs Liverpool to lift title

Following Liverpool's 2-2 Premier League draw at Manchester United this Sunday, Wayne Rooney asserted that the Reds will lift the title next month. He told Premier League Productions (h/t Metro):

"There's still such a long time to go. I know it's only seven games but a lot will happen between now and the end of the season. I still think Liverpool will nick it."

The Merseyside club, who have lost two league games this term, dropped down to second place in the 2023-24 Premier League standings earlier on Sunday. Arsenal are atop with 71 points from 31 matches so far, ahead of the Anfield outfit due to a better goal difference.

Liverpool will next face Atalanta in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg clash at Anfield on Thursday (April 11). They will host Crystal Palace in the league on April 14 following their continental tie.

