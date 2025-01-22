Liverpool ready to launch £21 million bid for 19-year-old Greek sensation: Reports

Liverpool are allegedly prepared to launch a permanent move to add PAOK forward Stefanos Tzimas, who is on loan at Bundesliga 2 outfit Nurnberg, to their ranks in the future.

Tzimas, who turned 19 earlier this January, has popped up as one of the best young strikers in Europe of late. He has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 16 total appearances for Nurnberg so far this season.

Now, according to SPOX, Nurnberg are considering exercising the £15 million purchase option included in Tzimas' loan deal. Liverpool, on the other hand, are ready to table a £21 million bid to sign the star this summer.

Tzimas, who was born in Thessaloniki, made his professional debut for PAOK in January 2023. He has scored five goals and registered one assist in 518 minutes of action, across 30 overall games, for his parent club.

Liverpool star opines on his role after latest win

Earlier on Tuesday (January 21), Liverpool booked a spot in the UEFA Champions League last-16 stage after beating LOSC Lille 2-1 at Anfield. Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott scored one goal each for the hosts.

After the end of the encounter, Elliott claimed he is prepared to contribute in a squad role for the Merseyside outfit. The 21-year-old left-footed attacking midfielder told club media:

"For me personally, it's nothing I haven't done before, I was that player kind of for half-a-season last season as well. So, I'm used to it. Not only me, other players – we're all ready to come on and all ready to help the team. This game is about us as a squad, not individuals, not the starting XI."

Elliott, who scored the winner in the 67th minute of the clash, continued:

"Everybody is going to be used at some point and it's just about us making sure we're ready, putting the work in on the training ground, [so that] when we're called upon – not only myself but other players that have made impacts in the past couple of weeks – [we can] go out and help us out as a team and help win the game. I think everyone that's been called upon, they have showed that."

Elliott, who fractured his foot last September, has started just two of his 12 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season. He has scored two goals, including one in the EFL Cup, and laid out an assist.

